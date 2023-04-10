 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 Plus just had its price slashed by $400

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is on the ever-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus. Usually priced at $1,649, it’s currently down to $1,249 as part of Dell’s clearance sale. Being able to save $400 on such a great system instantly makes this one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. If you’re looking for something powerful yet attractive, you’ll love this laptop. Either hit the buy button now or keep reading while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Consistently one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to make great laptops in every sense of the word. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. One of the things that make it stand out more from the other best laptops is its 13.4-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop while still being super sleek.

For instance, its keyboard has a seamless glass haptic touchpad, a touch-friendly keyboard with larger and deeper keycaps than before, while still stretching from edge to edge so it looks great. It also offers a backlit touch function row so you can easily switch between media and function keys with ease. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum and glass so it looks far better than most and feels great to the touch too. Besides the great looks, the Dell XPS 13 Plus offers great battery life too with up to 13 hours easily achieved when streaming. You also get a dual-sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB so the picture quality is better than most, as well as allowing you to log in with your face.

Related

Supremely stylish yet also very powerful, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is the ideal laptop for someone that wants something a little bit special. It’s normally priced at $1,649 but as part of Dell’s clearance sale, it’s down to $1,249 for a limited time only, saving you $400 off the regular price. Buy it now before the deal ends soon. We can’t see stock numbers being high here so grab it before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple’s new Mac Mini with M2 just got its first proper discount
apple mac mini m2 deal amazon april 2023 resized

One of the best Apple deals available today is on the latest Apple Mac Mini. Usually priced at $599, you can buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip for $549 at Amazon. That's the lowest price it's been in the past 30 days and while $50 isn't a huge discount, it soon adds up on an already great-value device. Apple items are always in high-demand so it's unlikely it'll stay at this price (or in stock) for long. Here's a quick look at why it might be worth your while.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip
Check out our Apple Mac Mini M2 buying guide and you'll see that it's a big hitter despite being smaller than most. One of the best desktop computers you can buy, there's a lot of power here. Apple's M2 chip is perfectly designed to get the most from macOS. It has 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores to ensure that performance is phenomenal with whatever you have planned. While this model doesn't quite match the Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro version, it's still more than good enough for most people.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $950 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

One of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to see gaming at its best comes courtesy of Dell. The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC is currently $1,500 instead of its usual price of $2,450. A considerable saving of $950, this is a great time to enjoy upgraded gaming without spending upgraded prices. If you've been looking for a new gaming PC, keep reading while we tell you why this could be the one for you. Remember -- it won't stay this price for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC
Alienware is responsible for some of the best gaming PCs around thanks to Dell knowing how to get the best out of gaming hardware. In the case of the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That's all exactly what we like to see from a gaming desktop in this price range but things get even better with the existence of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. Simply put, this is a great system for playing the latest games and you won't have to worry about upgrading any time soon. Just add on one of the best gaming monitors and you're all set.

Read more
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Dell 2-in-1 laptop is right now
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is one of the brand's most versatile and dependable devices. Such computers usually don't come cheap, so you shouldn't miss this chance to get it with a $420 discount from Dell. From its original price of $800, you'll be able to get the 2-in-1 laptop for a very affordable $380, but time is running out on this offer. It's one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market right now, so buy it immediately while stocks haven't run out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen with the utility of a laptop's keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. You'll enjoy these benefits with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which features a convertible design that's made possible by the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD display. The device offers four modes, namely laptop mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode, all of which can be accessed by folding the screen back at different angles. Whatever the situation, there's a mode that will provide the best possible orientation to meet your needs.

Read more