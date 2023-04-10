Dell XPS 13 Plus just had its price slashed by $400

One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is on the ever-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus. Usually priced at $1,649, it’s currently down to $1,249 as part of Dell’s clearance sale. Being able to save $400 on such a great system instantly makes this one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. If you’re looking for something powerful yet attractive, you’ll love this laptop. Either hit the buy button now or keep reading while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Consistently one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to make great laptops in every sense of the word. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. One of the things that make it stand out more from the other best laptops is its 13.4-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop while still being super sleek.

For instance, its keyboard has a seamless glass haptic touchpad, a touch-friendly keyboard with larger and deeper keycaps than before, while still stretching from edge to edge so it looks great. It also offers a backlit touch function row so you can easily switch between media and function keys with ease. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum and glass so it looks far better than most and feels great to the touch too. Besides the great looks, the Dell XPS 13 Plus offers great battery life too with up to 13 hours easily achieved when streaming. You also get a dual-sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB so the picture quality is better than most, as well as allowing you to log in with your face.

Supremely stylish yet also very powerful, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is the ideal laptop for someone that wants something a little bit special. It’s normally priced at $1,649 but as part of Dell’s clearance sale, it’s down to $1,249 for a limited time only, saving you $400 off the regular price. Buy it now before the deal ends soon. We can’t see stock numbers being high here so grab it before you miss out.

