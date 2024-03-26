Who can resist laptop deals on the latest models? We know we can’t and that’s the thinking behind this awesome offer on a Dell XPS 16 at Dell right now. Currently, you can buy the latest model for $2,099 so you save $300 off the regular price of $2,399. The laptop is sure to be perfect for content creators and even for some light gaming. We’re here to tell you all about it or you can simply tap the buy button to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell likes to upgrade its models regularly to keep ahead of the crowd. The Dell XPS 16 is better than ever and sure to be one of the best laptops for a while to come. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card so it can handle some light gaming if you feel like it. Alongside that is a 16.3-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Underneath that screen is a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader so you’re more secure than relying on passwords.

The Dell XPS 16 has been crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 so it’s robust yet lightweight. It looks great too. Other useful extras include a touch function row where you can toggle between media and function keys easily. There’s also a haptic touchpad for precise responsive feedback while sleek glass across the palm rest feels good on your fingers. The keyboard itself has larger, deeper, touch-friendly keycaps along with less space between the keys so typing is much more efficient.

Impressively, you can enjoy a remarkable 28 hours of battery life when using the Netflix Windows 11 app with that number changing depending on what you’re doing. Still, that makes the battle between Dell XPS 16 and MacBook Pro 16 a little tighter than usual. There’s also Dolby Vision support whenever you’re watching something while there’s 360-degree spatial sound and Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio support.

A laptop packed with features, the Dell XPS 16 is sure to be a delight for anyone looking for a high-end laptop for less. It usually costs $2,399 but it’s down to $2,099 for a limited time which is fantastic for a laptop that only launched at the end of February 2024. Check it out now for yourself by tapping the button below. Expect the price to increase again soon.

