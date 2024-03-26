 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell XPS 16 has only been out a month and it’s already discounted

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 16 sitting on desktop with flowers.
Dell

Who can resist laptop deals on the latest models? We know we can’t and that’s the thinking behind this awesome offer on a Dell XPS 16 at Dell right now. Currently, you can buy the latest model for $2,099 so you save $300 off the regular price of $2,399. The laptop is sure to be perfect for content creators and even for some light gaming. We’re here to tell you all about it or you can simply tap the buy button to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell likes to upgrade its models regularly to keep ahead of the crowd. The Dell XPS 16 is better than ever and sure to be one of the best laptops for a while to come. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card so it can handle some light gaming if you feel like it. Alongside that is a 16.3-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Underneath that screen is a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader so you’re more secure than relying on passwords.

The Dell XPS 16 has been crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 so it’s robust yet lightweight. It looks great too. Other useful extras include a touch function row where you can toggle between media and function keys easily. There’s also a haptic touchpad for precise responsive feedback while sleek glass across the palm rest feels good on your fingers. The keyboard itself has larger, deeper, touch-friendly keycaps along with less space between the keys so typing is much more efficient.

Related

Impressively, you can enjoy a remarkable 28 hours of battery life when using the Netflix Windows 11 app with that number changing depending on what you’re doing. Still, that makes the battle between Dell XPS 16 and MacBook Pro 16 a little tighter than usual. There’s also Dolby Vision support whenever you’re watching something while there’s 360-degree spatial sound and Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio support.

A laptop packed with features, the Dell XPS 16 is sure to be a delight for anyone looking for a high-end laptop for less. It usually costs $2,399 but it’s down to $2,099 for a limited time which is fantastic for a laptop that only launched at the end of February 2024. Check it out now for yourself by tapping the button below. Expect the price to increase again soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Missed it last time? Dell’s $599 XPS 13 deal is back again
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

With the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 was on sale for just $599 in January and February. We thought the offer for $200 off from the laptop's sticker price of $799 was gone, but it's back as part of a clearance sale from Dell. If you missed the chance at getting the device with a discount for the past couple of months, you wouldn't want to waste this opportunity. To make sure that you pocket the savings this time around, you better push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS reset brings a new Dell XPS 13, but the previous-generation Dell XPS 13, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, is still a worthwhile purchase today. It's more than enough to tackle your daily tasks for work or school, and its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen is small enough to maintain portability but sharp enough so you'll get a clear look at your projects. The laptop is also sleek and stylish, which makes it stand out among other options with the same size.

Read more
The 6 best laptops for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and more
The Razer Blade 14 and 18 on a table.

Knowing what the best laptop for streaming is can be a little complicated. Many streamers actually use two computers to manage everything. They use one PC to play the game they’re streaming while having a dedicated PC or Mac for controlling the stream such as by adding bots to their channel which enhance the general experience for everyone by offering key information regularly, moderating activity, or simply throwing in some fun quirky bonuses.

That means that there are technically two types of PC you could do with for streaming -- one that’s focused on playing the latest games therefore one that has a good graphics card, while you also have a second one that is powerful for plenty of data crunching to support the main system. Whichever type of laptop it is you’re seeking for streaming, we’ve got it listed below. We’ve picked out the best laptops for streaming including options for gaming rigs as well as ones that will help enhance your content creation potential. As you’d expect, all the laptops here come from the best laptop brands so they’re also great for general usage too. Here’s what we recommend.
The best laptops for streaming in 2024

Read more
Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted today
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

If you're serious about gaming, you're going to need a powerful machine that won't have trouble running the best PC games. Alienware is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and now's a great time to buy one of its devices as there's an ongoing sale from Dell. You can get a gaming PC for as low as $1,400 and a gaming laptop for as low as $1,450 in Dell's Alienware sale, where all of the options will also get you ready for upcoming PC games. You need to hurry in deciding what to buy though, as we don't think there's a lot of time left before you miss out on the massive discounts.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale

Read more