This Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4080 is over $1,000 off today

By
One of the best times to buy a new PC is before everyone else does. With Father’s Day behind us, we’re still likely to see plenty of laptop deals and other promotions come 4th of July and back-to-school weeks. But if you act now, you can take advantage of a fantastic sale from Dell. For a limited time, you’ll be able to knock $1,145 off the price of the Dell XPS 17, which normally sells for $3,695. At $2,549, this Dell laptop is officially on clearance, so this promo is hinged on product availability. 

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

While $2,500 sounds like a lot for a PC, this is one of the most capable machines Dell has ever produced. Running on the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, the XPS 17 pushes up to 5.4GHz at max clock speeds. Whether you’re using it for an intense Adobe Premiere editing session, or you need a swift machine for PC gaming, the XPS 17 will have no issue keeping up with your wants and needs. Plus, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU is a solid graphical backbone.

These core peripherals are matched to an equally-capable display. The 17-inch UHD InfinityEdge screen gets all the way up to 500 nits, and includes an anti-reflective coating. Whether you’re using indoors or outside, you should have very few issues in the way of glare. While the display only tops out at 60Hz, and there’s no HDMI 2.1 ports to speak of, the resolution, colors, and contrast feats help to make up for these missing specs.

Battery life is one of the most important criteria to consider for a laptop purchase, and the XPS 17 is no straggler here. Delivering up to 14 hours of performance on a full charge, the ergonomic and lightweight design of the Dell laptop keeps this PC running cool; which means better battery in the long-run. Inputs include four Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery connectivity, an SD card reader, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, a USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter, and a 3.5mm auxiliary output.

It’s only a matter of time until this absolute beast of a Dell laptop goes up in price once more. So while you still can, save over $1,000 on the Dell XPS 17 while this deal is still available! We’ve also got a bunch of other Dell XPS deals for you to check out.

