 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell XPS desktop is great for gaming, and it’s $300 off

By
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Dell

When a fast and powerful desktop PC is what you need, one of the best brands in the business is Dell. For years, Dell has produced exceptional PCs with strong processors, graphics, and a fantastic Windows backbone. But while scanning through Dell deals this week, we came across a sale we just had to flag.

For a limited time, Dell is selling the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) for only $1,460. At full price, this model usually goes for $1,760, which means you’ll be able to put that $300 toward one of the best monitor deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

In our roundup of the best gaming desktops for 2024, the Dell XPS Desktop makes an appearance. We called it “the gaming PC for remote workers,” and what we mean by that is the XPS Desktop has the looks of a traditional workplace PC; but underneath the hood, the core peripherals provide enough power to run some of the most demanding games of the year. So when the work day is over, you’re going to want to log into this beast from the comfort of your home to enjoy a round or two of Helldivers 2.

This version of the Dell XPS comes with an Intel Core i7-13700K, an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. This rather small desktop PC also features solid air cooling and numerous connectivity options. From USB to HDMI, you’ll have zero issue hooking up the components that matter most to you. 

Desktop computer deals are always on our radar, and Dell tends to be one of the brands that gets the most attention. As such, we definitely recommend buying sooner rather than later, as it’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last. Save $300 when you order the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) directly through Dell. We also have a list of gaming PC deals for you to look through.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The 17-inch HP Omen gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying for hardcore gamers rarely go under $1,000, so imagine our surprise when the powerful HP Omen 17z fell below that price. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually sells for $1,350, is down to just $930 from HP for savings of $420. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount disappears, so if you want to get this gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you should stop hesitating and proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop
The HP Omen 17z aims to challenge the best gaming laptops, as its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card combines with the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and 16GB of RAM for enough power to run the best PC games without any problems. You'll be able to appreciate modern PC graphics on the gaming laptop's 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an up to 144Hz refresh rate, for a display that's sharp, smooth, and colorful. The HP Omen 17z comes with the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you'll be able to further optimize its performance.

Read more
This UltraGear gaming monitor is down to $150 with this Walmart deal
LG Ultragear 27-inch monitor on a white background.

You won't be able to enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming if you're still using a basic screen. If you need an upgrade but you don't have much cash to spare, we highly recommend going for the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor. It's already pretty affordable at its original price of $169, but a $19 discount from Walmart makes it even cheaper at just $150. It's the perfect display for thrifty gamers, but you're going to have to complete your purchase for it quickly if you want to get this gaming monitor for this special price.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor
You shouldn't expect the affordable 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor to match the performance and features of the best gaming monitors, but for its price, it's a pretty decent display for gamers. It checks a lot of boxes in our computer monitor buying guide, including its size, which falls within our recommend range of 24 inches to 32 inches. It even exceeds our recommended refresh rate of 120Hz to 144Hz, as it offers a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen.

Read more
The 16-inch HP Omen gaming laptop is $400 off today
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Buying from gaming laptop deals will still be a significant investment, so you should be on the hunt for discounts that will let you save more than just a few dollars. Here's one to consider -- $400 off the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which drops its price from $1,450 to $1,050. The offer may no longer be available tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to add the gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen 16t. The combination of the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM provides dependable performance -- possibly enough for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. You'll be able to further optimize the HP Omen 16t's performance through the Omen Gaming Hub, which also offers various personalization tools.

Read more