This Dell XPS desktop is great for gaming, and it’s $300 off

When a fast and powerful desktop PC is what you need, one of the best brands in the business is Dell. For years, Dell has produced exceptional PCs with strong processors, graphics, and a fantastic Windows backbone. But while scanning through Dell deals this week, we came across a sale we just had to flag.

For a limited time, Dell is selling the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) for only $1,460. At full price, this model usually goes for $1,760, which means you’ll be able to put that $300 toward one of the best monitor deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

In our roundup of the best gaming desktops for 2024, the Dell XPS Desktop makes an appearance. We called it “the gaming PC for remote workers,” and what we mean by that is the XPS Desktop has the looks of a traditional workplace PC; but underneath the hood, the core peripherals provide enough power to run some of the most demanding games of the year. So when the work day is over, you’re going to want to log into this beast from the comfort of your home to enjoy a round or two of Helldivers 2.

This version of the Dell XPS comes with an Intel Core i7-13700K, an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. This rather small desktop PC also features solid air cooling and numerous connectivity options. From USB to HDMI, you’ll have zero issue hooking up the components that matter most to you.

Desktop computer deals are always on our radar, and Dell tends to be one of the brands that gets the most attention. As such, we definitely recommend buying sooner rather than later, as it’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last. Save $300 when you order the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) directly through Dell. We also have a list of gaming PC deals for you to look through.