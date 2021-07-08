  1. Computing
Save $400 right now with this insane Dell XPS desktop deal

By
Black Dell XPS desktop computer, CPU only.

The sheer number of options when browsing desktop computer deals makes choosing a tedious task, as you want to purchase a machine that provides excellent value for your money. It’s highly recommended that you narrow your search to Dell XPS deals, because while the brand is mostly known for its topnotch laptops like the Dell XPS 13, it also includes desktop computers. The Dell XPS desktop is actually on sale right now, with Dell reducing its price by $400 to bring it down to just $1,000 from its original price of $1,400.

The Dell XPS desktop, Digital Trends’ top choice among the best desktop computers for 2021, is a highly customizable PC that caters to families and students, as well as buyers who want to get the best bang for their buck. With the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 16GB of RAM, the desktop computer guarantees smooth and snappy performance that will be able to keep up with all of your daily tasks.

If you’ll be using the Dell XPS desktop for several hours per day, you don’t have to worry about overheating, as it’s designed to maximize airflow, ensuring optimum performance at all times. There are a total of 10 USB ports, including four at the front, to make it easy to connect your accessories and other devices, and it’s easy to access the desktop computer’s internal components when you feel like upgrading some of them.

If you want to buy a new desktop computer, it’s going to be tough to find a better option than the Dell XPS desktop, especially with Dell’s discount for the machine. It’s currently available at $400 off, bringing its price down to just $1,000 from its original price of $1,400. The deal could disappear at any moment, though, so if you want to purchase the Dell XPS desktop for cheaper than usual, you should act quick.

