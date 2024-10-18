 Skip to main content
Turns out your standing desk may not be so healthy for you after all

We often point to standing desks as an answer to the health problems with sedentary life. But a new study from the University of Sydney, conducted with 83,000 U.K. adults, reveals that standing all day may not reduce the risk of health problems such as circulatory disease after all.

Even worse — there are other diseases that may actually be caused by standing up too long, including blood clots in the deep veins and increased circulatory issues.

The study also said “that sitting for over 10 hours a day increased both cardiovascular disease and orthostatic incidence risk, reinforcing the need for greater physical activity throughout the day. The research also notes that standing more was not associated with heightened cardiovascular disease risk.”

Now, it should be mentioned that the study’s authors focused on standing for too long, not specifically using a standing desk. But for all the promises standing desks make for health, the study is certainly concerning. That’s not to say that sitting all day at a standard office desk is good for you either.

Lead study author Mathew Ahmadi draws out the following conclusion: “The key takeaway is that standing for too long will not offset an otherwise sedentary lifestyle and could be risky for some people in terms of circulatory health. We found that standing more does not improve cardiovascular health over the long term and increases the risk of circulatory issues.”

You can take precautions if you’re among those people “who sit for long periods on a regular basis, including plenty of incidental movement throughout the day, and structured exercise may be a better way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub.

“Take regular breaks, walk around, go for a walking meeting, use the stairs, take regular breaks when driving long distances, or use that lunch hour to get away from the desk and do some movement. In Australia, we are now coming into the warmer months, so the weather is perfect for sun-safe exercise that helps you get moving,” he said.

You can stay healthy by doing six minutes of vigorous exercise or 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise per day. If you are highly sedentary for more than 11 hours a day, this will reduce your risk of heart disease.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Should you turn your computer off at night? We asked an expert
Dell XPS 8930 Review

Many of us spend a sizable portion of our waking hours at or near our computers, whether it's for work, socializing, or entertainment. Practically the only time we're not using a computer, it seems, is while we're asleep. But how should your computer face those night time hours? Leaving a computer on all the time can be noisy and distracting due to fan noise, and can cost you in electricity. On the other hand, shutting down and restarting a computer regularly could cause your components to fail earlier.

So what's the right choice? Should you use a handy shortcut to shut down your computer every night? Or is it better to leave it on all the time to increase its longevity? We spoke to an expert to find out.

Read more
Apple’s ‘cheaper’ Vision Pro may not be so cheap after all
A person tries on an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in an Apple Store, with an Apple employee alongside them.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is going to be incredibly expensive (Apple says it’ll set you back $3,500) and that’s prompted a wave of speculation that a cheaper version could be on the way. Now, we’ve got an idea of how much it might cost -- and it still looks eye-wateringly pricey.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple “has internally discussed prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500” for the lower-cost model. That’s still a lot more than rival devices like the Meta Quest Pro, so it seems Apple will be hoping the quality of its product will outweigh price concerns from potential users.

Read more
Apple may embrace the metaverse now after all
Apple CEO Tim Cook is superimposed over the the words augmented reality.

Apple CEO Time Cook described something similar to the metaverse in a recent interview, possibly changing his mind about a digital world to enhance our own.

The most recent revelation about Cook's changing ideas about AR/VR technology and the metaverse comes from an interview in GQ. "My thinking always evolves. Steve taught me well: never to get married to your convictions of yesterday," Cook mused.

Read more