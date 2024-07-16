 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Disk Drill Pro review: premium data recovery without a subscription

By
Disk Drill Pro is open on a PC monitor with various drives resting on a desk in front.
Disk Drill Pro
MSRP $89.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“Disk Drill Pro is a powerful data recovery app that doesn't require a subscription, yet comes packed with plenty of options and extras.”
Pros
  • Excellent recovery of HDD files
  • Restored files from a damaged thumb drive
  • Quick file previews even with a slow drive
  • One-time purchase with no subscription
  • Low-cost lifetime upgrades
Cons
  • 500MB limit in free version

Disk Drill Pro data recovery software can help restore files you’ve accidentally deleted and get data back from damaged drives. The developer, Cleverfiles, offers it as a free app and an affordable paid version that lets you recover more.

I reviewed Disk Drill Pro’s speed, quality, and ease of use to test whether it can help get back lost photos and other files from external hard disks, internal SSDs, partitions, and thumb drives. I also checked Cleverfiles’ customer service and researched costs to find out how good Disk Drill Pro measures up to the best data recovery software.

Tiers and pricing

Disk Drill Pro doesn't require a subscription and the paid version supports three computers.
Disk Drill Pro doesn’t require a subscription, and the paid version supports three computers. Digital Trends

Disk Drill is available as a free app, but you can only recover 500Mb worth of lost files. That’s enough to get a sense of how well the software works but could fall short of what you need.

Most drives hold several gigabytes or even terabytes of data, so if your budget is tight, you might want to check around. The best free data recovery software could restore more files without paying anything.

Where Disk Drill Pro wins is the lack of subscription fees. When you buy the app, you own the current version and can keep using it as long as you like. That makes the $89 price incredibly affordable. Cleverfiles lets you use it on three computers, adding more value.

Leading data recovery apps like EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro charge $70 for one month of use and $150 for lifetime use with ongoing upgrades. To keep Disk Drill Pro updated to the latest version, you can add lifetime upgrades for another $19, a total of $108 to match EaseUS’ lifetime plan.

Disk Drill Enterprise supports 10 users and unlimited activations for a one-time cost of $499. For $99 more, you can get lifetime upgrades.

Design

I opened a large preview window to check files during Disk Drill Pro's HDD scan.
I opened a large preview window to check files during Disk Drill Pro’s HDD scan. Digital Trends

Disk Drill Pro opens with a list of all connected storage devices. Subcategories in the left sidebar let me narrow the list to hardware disks, logical volumes, RAID drive arrays, and network storage. A menu bar at the top left lets me access preferences, activate my purchase, and contact support.

After I select a drive, the right sidebar shows its details, including the device model, capacity, available space, number of partitions, filesystem, storage protocol, and more. A big blue button at the top right starts the search for lost data.

During a scan, Disk Drill Pro has buttons at the top to show lists of files or thumbnails. The list view has columns for each file’s name, recovery chances, modification date, type, and size. In image mode, a slider lets me adjust the thumbnail size.

I can see a medium size preview in the right sidebar or open the preview in a resizable window. A pin button locks the window on top so I can select another file to see in the preview window.

It’s a very well-designed app with obvious controls for the main functions and little extras to refine the experience as you become more familiar with how it works. For example, there’s a button that shows the raw data of a file in hexadecimal and text form. You might not need that capability, but it’s nice that Cleverfiles includes it.

Disk Drill Pro's clean up utility helps identify large files that use the most storage.
Disk Drill Pro’s clean-up utility helps identify large files that use the most storage. Digital Trends

Disk Drill Pro also includes extra tools like a drive clean-up app that identifies the largest files on drive and in folders and a Recovery Vault feature that stores metadata for any files you delete, increasing the chances of file restoration.

Features

Disk Drill Pro restored every HDD file but I chose a method that didn't save the names.
Disk Drill Pro restored every HDD file, but I chose a method that didn’t save the names. Digital Trends

I started testing Disk Drill Pro by scanning my external USB hard disk drive (HDD). It’s a cheap, slow drive that’s great for overnight backups. I had loaded it up with a batch of AI images and music in nested folders, then ran a quick format with Windows File Explorer.

The app immediately found several files and showed cards for different filetypes that I could select to start previewing what might be restored. I could already see plenty of thumbnail images in the early stages of the scan and open large previews.

As with other data recovery software, scanning a large, slow drive takes time. After about an hour, the scan was complete. Disk Drill Pro found all the files and folders I lost and most had a high chance of recovery. An alert advised me that I could do a deep scan for more files.

Since the previews looked good, I started restoration without a deep scan. Disk Drill Pro recovered every file. I chose to recover reconstructed files, which resulted in the loss of the names and folder structure. It might have restored those details with another option I started using.

I was able to play sound previews while Disk Drill Pro is scanned my HDD.
I was able to play sound previews while Disk Drill Pro is scanned my HDD. Digital Trends

The next HDD test began the same way, but I deleted every file instead of running a quick format. The scan found a large number of files, many more than I recently copied.

Instead of reviewing reconstructed files, I looked at lost files that had names and folders. Everything had a preview, indicating restoration was likely. I found a music file and was surprised to find Disk Drill Pro let me open a preview and play the sound.

Since the number of files was more than I wanted, I filtered the results to show those with high recoverability. Disk Drill Pro restored all my files, including the names and folders.

I chose a different drive for Disk Drill Pro to save restored SSD files.
I chose a different drive for Disk Drill Pro to save restored SSD files. Digital Trends

Disk Drill Pro performed well with HDD recovery but even the best solid-state drives (SSDs) are nearly impossible to restore. After copying my test data to an SSD partition, I did a quick format and started a scan. No storage miracles occurred, and the app only found three system files that weren’t worth restoring.

As usual, I did a full format to erase all data, then went ahead with the second SSD test, restoring deleted files. Disk Drill Pro found 338 files, many with names, but all showed low recoverability and no previews. I couldn’t open any of these files.

For the final test, I plugged in an old, damaged thumb drive that Windows couldn’t read. Disk Drill Pro found and recovered several files that I had lost.

Support

Disk Drill Pro comes with live chat for support.
Disk Drill Pro comes with live chat for support. Digital Trends

As a Disk Drill Pro subscriber, I was able to get quick help via live chat with a customer service agent. Support is available 24 hours a day, every day.

I’d chatted with support briefly before I started testing the app and received a reply in about a minute. The wait time varies, of course. During my review, the response time was six minutes. That’s still much quicker than the 24-hour turnaround that’s common for support from low-cost data recovery software like Recuva Professional.

I asked my standard question about SSD file recovery. Disk Drill Pro support correctly told me that the TRIM feature leads to quicker loss of data. If I couldn’t see a preview, file restoration is unlikely.

The website also has support documents if you prefer to search or browse for answers on your own.

Privacy and security

Disk Drill Pro doesn’t collect or store any of your file data and doesn’t upload files for cloud processing. The Cleverfiles website collects information necessary to process your order and assist with customer service. The company might use third-party services for these purposes.

I couldn’t find any records of a Cleverfiles breach. Your privacy and security should be safe when using Disk Drill Pro.

Is Disk Drill Pro right for you?

Disk Drill Pro offers great value for data recovery. It passed my HDD and thumb drive tests with no trouble. While it couldn’t restore SSD files, that is difficult for every app.

The free version lets you test performance and recover up to 500MB of data. If you like it, the one-time fee of $89 to buy the current version and use it on three computers is a rare bargain in a world where subscription software is becoming common.

I like Disk Drill Pro and recommend it as one of the best data recovery apps available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
This curved gaming monitor from Samsung is 45% off for Prime Day
The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.

Your purchase from Prime Day gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a new display to give justice to your machine's upgraded performance, and here's an offer that you should definitely consider -- a $250 discount on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor. This brings its price down to just $300 from $550 originally, but there's no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain from Samsung. If you want to get this gaming monitor at 45% off, you're going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

 
Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with Ultra WQHD resolution for lifelike details and a 165Hz refresh rate that enables smooth action-packed scenes. These specifications allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming monitors, as you'll be able to play the best PC games at a visually striking pace. The monitor also comes with a 1000R curvature, which fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you explore strange worlds or engage un multiplayer combat.

Read more
AMD has a new motherboard, but you should avoid it at all costs
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.

Alongside Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD is introducing a range of new motherboard chipsets. The new 800-series is the typical affair for the most part. The new X870 chipset forces PCIe Gen 5 across both the graphics and storage, and it mandates USB 4, while the new B850 chipset offers optional PCIe Gen 5 for the GPU and mandates it for storage. There's a curious new addition you should avoid, though -- the B840 chipset.

It sounds like a slightly downgraded version of the B850 chipset, and if you believe AMD, it's supposed to sit between B-series boards and the previous A620 chipset. That's not the case. The B840 chipset only comes with PCIe Gen 3 across both storage and graphics, which is actually a downgrade compared to the A620 chipset.

Read more
Best Razer Prime Day deals: powerful gaming laptops on sale
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

Prime Day laptop deals are making for some of the best Prime Day deals we're seeing today. Prime Day gaming laptop deals in particular have a lot of savings to offer, and one of the gaming laptop brands to shop for ultimate gaming performance and ultimate savings is Razer. Razer turns out some impressive gaming laptops, and today it's doing so with some impressive discounts included. We've tracked down all of the best Razer Prime Day deals for your consideration. They include a huge selection of gaming laptops but also include some Razer gaming keyboards, Razer gaming mice, and Razer gaming chairs. So read onward for all of the best Razer Prime Day deals and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see a deal that works for you. Razer won't keep these gaming laptops and accessories discounted for long and you aren't the only shopper out there waiting to pounce on a great Prime Day deal.
Best Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals
Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops around. In particular, its Razer Blade 15 is a big favorite as it has exceptional build quality with some great hardware under the hood. There are also options with 14-inch screens, 16-inch screens, and right up to 18-inches depending on if you want something portable or more of a desktop replacement. Razer laptops tend to veer towards the expensive side of things so that’s why it’s useful to find so many Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals. We’ve got them all listed below.

Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 17 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 Ti) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --

Read more