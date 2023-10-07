The best October Prime Day HP laptop deals happening today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals in October through Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has brought out lots of amazing offers from other retailers, including a variety of Prime Day laptop deals from HP. As one of the best laptop brands, HP promises ample performance at affordable prices, which are even cheaper right now. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite offers for HP laptops that are currently available, but don’t delay your purchase because these bargains may end at any moment.

HP Chromebook 15at — $220, was $330

The HP Chromebook 15at features Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that focuses on web-based apps instead of using installed software. This allows the device to run smoothly even though it’s equipped with low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen, as well as a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

HP Laptop 15z — $250, was $460

The HP Laptop 15z is an affordable Windows 11 Home-powered laptop that’s perfect for basic functions with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch HD screen is sharp enough for most purposes, and it’s offering 128GB of SSD storage.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

If you want a large screen for a wider look at your projects and for better viewing of streaming shows, go for the HP Laptop 17z and its 17.3-inch HD+ display. Performance remains mostly the same as with the HP Laptop 15z, as inside are the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also powered by Windows 11 Home, pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360 14b — $280, was $400

The HP Chromebook x360 14b is a premium Chromebook with robust build quality and solid productivity performance with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can fold its 14-inch HD touchscreen all the way back to below the keyboard to transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode.

HP Pavilion x360 15t — $500, was $800

Another 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 15t also comes with 360-degree hinges on its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen. Its performance is decent with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got plenty of storage space for your digital documents on its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

HP Victus 16 — $800, was $1,150

Jumping into modern video games doesn’t have to break the bank because there are relatively affordable options like the HP Victus 16. It will be able to play the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD display will let you appreciate the details of your favorite titles, and you’ll be able to install several of them on its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 14t — $950, was $1,400

The HP Spectre x360 14t is a 2-in-1 laptop that’s versatile and powerful with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. Switching between laptop mode and tablet mode is quick and easy using the 360-degree hinges attached to its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen, and there’s plenty of storage space on its 512GB SSD that comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16 — $1,200, was $1,600

The HP Omen 16 promises powerful performance that can run even the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’re going to enjoy playing video games on its 16.1-inch display with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates on its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

