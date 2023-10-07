 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day HP laptop deals happening today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Amazon’s Prime Day deals in October through Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has brought out lots of amazing offers from other retailers, including a variety of Prime Day laptop deals from HP. As one of the best laptop brands, HP promises ample performance at affordable prices, which are even cheaper right now. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite offers for HP laptops that are currently available, but don’t delay your purchase because these bargains may end at any moment.

HP Chromebook 15at — $220, was $330

The HP 15.6-Inch Chromebook with a colorful desktop background displayed.
HP

The HP Chromebook 15at features Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that focuses on web-based apps instead of using installed software. This allows the device to run smoothly even though it’s equipped with low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen, as well as a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

HP Laptop 15z — $250, was $460

HP Laptop 15z-ef100
HP

The HP Laptop 15z is an affordable Windows 11 Home-powered laptop that’s perfect for basic functions with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch HD screen is sharp enough for most purposes, and it’s offering 128GB of SSD storage.

Related

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
HP

If you want a large screen for a wider look at your projects and for better viewing of streaming shows, go for the HP Laptop 17z and its 17.3-inch HD+ display. Performance remains mostly the same as with the HP Laptop 15z, as inside are the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also powered by Windows 11 Home, pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360 14b — $280, was $400

A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.
HP

The HP Chromebook x360 14b is a premium Chromebook with robust build quality and solid productivity performance with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can fold its 14-inch HD touchscreen all the way back to below the keyboard to transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode.

HP Pavilion x360 15t — $500, was $800

The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop in tent mode.
HP

Another 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 15t also comes with 360-degree hinges on its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen. Its performance is decent with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got plenty of storage space for your digital documents on its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

HP Victus 16 — $800, was $1,150

Angled image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Jumping into modern video games doesn’t have to break the bank because there are relatively affordable options like the HP Victus 16. It will be able to play the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD display will let you appreciate the details of your favorite titles, and you’ll be able to install several of them on its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 14t — $950, was $1,400

HP Spectre x360 14 media mode view.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Spectre x360 14t is a 2-in-1 laptop that’s versatile and powerful with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. Switching between laptop mode and tablet mode is quick and easy using the 360-degree hinges attached to its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen, and there’s plenty of storage space on its 512GB SSD that comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16 — $1,200, was $1,600

The HP Omen 16 QHD gaming laptop on a white background.
HP

The HP Omen 16 promises powerful performance that can run even the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’re going to enjoy playing video games on its 16.1-inch display with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates on its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
HP Days Sale: Up to 69% off laptops, PCs, monitors, and printers
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP, one of the most trusted brands in the computing industry, is also an excellent source of bargains whenever it runs promotions like the ongoing HP Days Sale. There are laptop deals and desktop computer deals if you're planning to upgrade your machine, monitor deals and printer deals if you need these peripherals, and discounts on many more items of up to 69%. You're going to have to hurry in choosing the offers that you're going to shop though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on some of them. Push through with your purchases as soon as possible.

What to buy in HP Days Sale
If you're in the market for a new laptop, the cheapest option in the HP Days Sale is the

Read more
Ends tonight: This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $800 to $500
The Lenovo Yoga 7i in tent mode, on a table.

If you're looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals but you want fast performance alongside the device's versatility, you should take the Lenovo Yoga 7i into consideration. It's currently on sale from Best Buy for $500, following a $300 discount on its original price of $800. You don't have much time left before this offer expires though, so if you want to get this powerful machine for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn't be hesitating. Push through with the transaction as soon as possible, or else you're going to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop

Read more
This deal knocks $150 off the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 laptops
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

Dell frequently has some great laptop deals and right now, you can save $150 on either the Dell XPS 15 or Dell XPS 17. Unlike other Dell deals, the discount is gained by using the code SAVE150 at checkout rather than being the discounted price beforehand. Booth laptops are worth your time and money, with us here to explain what makes them both tick. Just remember to use the code SAVE150 at checkout. It gives you an extra $150 off anything eligible over $1,399. Let's take a look at what both laptops offer.
Dell XPS 15 -- $1,349, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 is likely to be one of the best laptops for many people. It has a great set of hardware for the price. There's a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card but this is very much a laptop for productivity over gaming. Another highlight is its 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. The whole thing looks super sleek and sure to feel good to use. A 92.9% screen-to-body ratio means there's no filler here while the edge-to-edge backlit keyboard has large keycaps and a comfortable touchpad too. Make sure to use SAVE150 to get the discount.

Read more