Intel supposedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws

Share

Intel posted an official response on Thursday, May 3, after C’T Magazine published a report stating that eight new security flaws found in modern processors will be disclosed in the near future. Intel didn’t directly address the report but instead confirmed the reservation of Common Vulnerability Enumerator (CVE) numbers, which is part of the investigating and mitigation process regarding possible issues.

“We believe strongly in the value of coordinated disclosure and will share additional details on any potential issues as we finalize mitigations,” Intel’s Leslie Culbertson said in a statement. “As a best practice, we continue to encourage everyone to keep their systems up to date.”

According to the report, Meltdown and Spectre weren’t the last of the flaws discovered in modern processor designs. Several research teams have reportedly already disclosed eight new security flaws to Intel, all of which stem from the same design problem. The details regarding these eight flaws are unknown, but they are currently dubbed as Spectre Next Generation.

But don’t let the Star Trek-like name fool you, each flaw will have its own CVE number just like Meltdown and Spectre, thus Intel will be required to provide eight different patches. Intel is already at work and collaborating with Microsoft, Apple, Google, and the Linux community to develop specific patches for their operating systems.

The Spectre Next Generation patches will supposedly be provided in two waves: The first in May and the second in August. Intel classifies four as “high risk,” so we should expect to see those mitigations this month while the “medium” vulnerabilities may be fixed this summer.

The flaws are reportedly similar to the original Spectre exploits, save for one that poses a higher risk than Spectre Variant 1 and Variant 2. It could allow a hacker to launch malicious code in a virtual machine, which is a software emulation of a fully functional PC. They are typically used in corporate environments to reduce hardware cost and run on high-powered data center servers.

But the exploit could allow the hacker to attack the host server through a virtual machine, giving the individual access to all the information stored in the server’s memory. That is a problem when servers are running multiple virtual machines simultaneously.

“Passwords and secret keys for secure data transmission are highly sought-after targets on cloud systems and are acutely endangered by this gap,” the report states. “Intel’s Software Guard Extensions (SGX), which are designed to protect sensitive data on cloud servers, are also not Spectre-safe.”

As with Meltdown and Spectre, hackers typically must have direct access to a PC in order to exploit these flaws. In the home, there is really nothing to worry about, save for visiting malicious websites. But in the small business and corporate environment, the flaws can be problematic if not devastating. While Intel patched the three current flaws, eight more have seemingly sprouted like annoying patches of weeds.

Intel isn’t the only CPU maker facing additional patches. Some ARM-based processors are also vulnerable to the Spectre Next Generation flaws while researchers are currently investigating AMD’s processor family for similar vulnerabilities.