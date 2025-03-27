Epson’s new inkjet tank printer for the home is fast enough for the office

Epson just announced a new inkjet tank printer that’s priced and designed for home use but fast enough for the office. The EcoTank ET-2980 is an all-in-one that features technology once reserved for the best small business printers.

Using super-efficient, heat-free MEMS chips, Epson PrecisionCore saves energy while increasing print speeds. The EcoTank ET-2980 is 50% faster than the well-rated EcoTank 2800 series.

Recommended Videos

The EcoTank ET-2980 outputs monochrome documents at 15 pages per minute (ppm) and 8 ppm in color. That makes this home printer almost as quick as the more expensive Epson EcoTank ET-3850.

As a tank printer, the EcoTank ET-2980 minimizes print costs. Epson includes enough ink to last up to three years, and refills come in large, inexpensive bottles. Claria 502 bottles have enough ink to print up to 6,600 pages in black and 5,500 pages in color.

While the EcoTank ET-2980 is quick and efficient, it won’t replace office printers. The recommended duty cycle is 800 pages monthly. Copy speed is 11 ppm monochrome and 5.5 ppm in color, which is a bit slow for the workplace. Duplex copying isn’t supported, so you’d need to flip each page manually if you work with double-sided documents.

Still, the EcoTank ET-2980 could challenge Canon’s popular Maxify GX2020 and other economical home office printers with fast print speeds. In a home office or as a general-purpose printer, it’s an intriguing option.

Epson considered decor, making the EcoTank ET-2980 in white or black to match your style. Epson kept prices low, setting the retail price of the EcoTank ET-2980 at $300. It’s available now from Epson and online retailers.

Epson often appears in our guide of the best photo printers, so we expect the EcoTank ET-2980 to handle pictures well. Check back for my full review, where I’ll examine print quality, ease of use, special features, and long-term value to help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.