Major leak reveals every secret Mac Apple is working on

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June, the focus was almost entirely on the company’s Vision Pro headset. But Apple has plenty more up its sleeve, according to a new report, which has spilled the beans on every single Mac we can expect to see in the coming months.

The report comes from journalist Mark Gurman, who accurately predicted a plethora of details about the Vision Pro before it was announced. Now, he says Apple has a few surprise Mac announcements in store for late 2023 or early 2024.

Among his list of upcoming Macs, the most interesting is perhaps a large-scale iMac that Gurman claims will have a display “over 30 inches” across. This seems to be a reference to either an iMac Pro or a larger companion to the 24-inch iMac.

Such a device has been rumored ever since the iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021. When Apple unveiled the 24-inch iMac later that year – and the 27-inch iMac was ditched in 2022 — it was assumed that an outsized version would be coming soon. That never happened, and there were suggestions that it might never arrive. But according to Gurman, a bulkier iMac for people who want more screen space could finally be in the cards.

Recommended Videos

All-new MacBooks

Unsurprisingly, the report notes that the 24-inch iMac could also receive an upgrade in 2023, which should help bring up to speed a device that hasn’t seen an update since 2021 and still runs on an Apple M1 chip. There are several ways the iMac needs to be refreshed, so this could be a chance for Apple to give it a fresh lick of paint.

Elsewhere, Gurman stated that the entire MacBook line would see new models released. There are two MacBook Air models in the works, he claimed, as well as a 13-inch MacBook Pro that will get an M3 chip.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will also be updated to come with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These could provide a sizeable speed boost over the existing M2 Pro and M2 Max, as the M3 generation is expected to be a huge step up in terms of performance.

A multitude of updates

Aside from its Mac lineup, Apple is also set to bring forth “revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens,” Gurman said, as well as “a new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the current M1-based model.”

Finally, we can expect to see the usual iPhone and Apple Watch upgrades, with the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 due for September, alongside a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. New versions of the AirPods Pro and Apple TV, as well as “new home equipment such as smart displays,” are said to be in “early development.”

That all makes this a substantial leak from Gurman, and suggests there will be plenty for Apple fans to look forward to over the coming months. With the second-generation Vision Pro headset set for 2025, there will be a lot to absorb before then.

Editors' Recommendations