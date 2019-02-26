Digital Trends
Computing

Facebook to boost California internet options with wireless Terragraph 5G Wi-Fi

Jon Martindale
By
facebook terragraph california speed terragraph01
Common Networks

Facebook is expanding its wireless internet access projects within the borders of the U.S. with a technology known as Terragraph. Set to make see wider usage in Alameda, California, by the middle of the year, it will offer 5G internet access via the 60GHz spectrum distributed over short-distance cell towers. Although it will be offered to individual households, too, a number of companies have already announced plans to adopt the high-speed technology.

As powerful as fiber connected internet can be, built up urban areas and long-distance rural townships require massive up-front investment in underground cables to take best advantage of it. Wireless standards, like cellular data connections, offer a way around that, but coverage isn’t always ideal. What Facebook is proposing is a combination of ever-expanding fiber networks and 5G connectivity via localized 60GHz transmitters and receivers which can be attached to any existing infrastructure. Facebook also promises that they don’t require Right of Way permissions, allowing for far faster roll out.

The first area to see the deployment of this technology is Alameda, California, which as Engadget points out, is one of a number of suburban areas across the U.S. which struggles with access to high-speed internet. Common Networks, a Silicon Valley startup that already has some experience in working with this kind of wireless technology, is using Facebook’s Terragraph to offer gigabit packages to home users for $50 per month. It will increase the availability of this service throughout Alameda by mid-2019.

Other pilot programs are currently underway in San Jose and Qualcomm is said to be adding Terragraph support within its chipsets, meaning a wider array of manufacturers could deploy Terragraph technology toward the end of 2019.

If Common Networks’ experiment proves successful, this seems like a likely outcome. Terragraph is Facebook developed, but is otherwise open source technology, making adoption of it easier for manufacturers than more proprietary wireless technologies. As Wired explains, Terragraph’s connectivity means that it doesn’t require an enormous investment in infrastructure to launch in new markets, making it far less of a risk for companies to increase the areas they cover. That, in turn, increases competition, which should be of great benefit to internet users in harder to reach areas.

Especially if Facebook continues to develop its internet drone technology.

Don't Miss

Sprint's 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Keep your offline data even safer by password protecting it. Here's how

Some things are meant solely for your eyes, but keeping it that way isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS, to keep your digital information safe and secure.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl
Computing

You can share your iTunes music easily with these simple tips

There are a number of ways to share your iTunes library, but, in a broad sense, it can done in two ways: via Wi-Fi on your home network, or via Bluetooth to a person nearby. Looking to share your iTunes media with another device? You've…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what to do if you spilled water on your laptop spilledlaptop01
Computing

If you've spilled water on your laptop, act fast and you might be able to fix it

How do you fix spilled water on laptops? It's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to act fast. Turn it off, disconnect the battery and then follow these steps to dry out your system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mwc 2019 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress 2019

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's supposed to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
galaxy s8 tips and tricks
Computing

MicroSD Express format brings blazing-fast data transfer speeds to devices

As announced at WMC 2019, Memory cards with the new MicroSD Express format depend on the faster PCIe and NVMe interfaces found in SSDs and can deliver speeds of up to 985 megabytes per second.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
supreme court location data cell phone tower
Computing

Security flaws in 4G and 5G networks could expose your phone calls and location

A group of academics from the University of Iowa has discovered three flaws in both 4G and 5G networks which could allow attackers to intercept phone calls and track the location of smartphones.
Posted By Arif Bacchus