 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

First GPU price hikes, now motherboards could be in line for inflated costs

By
The Asus ROG Maximus Hero Z890 motherboard sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A new leak reveals that three brands, known for making some of the best motherboards, might be increasing their prices soon. This includes Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. The price hike could arrive as a result of the latest tariffs, as Taiwan is now affected by a 32% tariff on exports to the U.S. Does this mean it’s time to buy a new motherboard while the prices are still unchanged?

First, let’s break this down. The information comes from Board Channels, which is often a reputable source for leaks such as these, as the website is visited by industry insiders. However, it’s important to note that all three brands are yet to issue any kind of a press release or announcement about this, so for now, we’re in the clear. However, it’s not impossible that these price hikes will indeed turn out to be real.

A Gigabyte mini-ITX motherboard with graphics at the back.
Gigabyte

Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are among the most popular motherboard makers for both AMD and Intel CPUs. If the three giants raise their prices, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the rest of the market following suit, resulting in industry-wide increases. On the other hand, less popular brands might take the opportunity to stand out with solid pricing, opening the door to some serious competition in the motherboard market.

Recommended Videos

It’s hard to say what kind of price hikes we might be looking at, and whether those adjustments would happen worldwide or only in the United States — but we’re already seeing the tumultuous effect of various tariffs in other parts of the PC hardware market. Graphics cards are more expensive than ever, and they sell out quickly, too. Tariffs aren’t solely to blame here — low stock levels definitely contribute, and with people rushing to buy the new GPUs, there’s little incentive for the prices to drop in any meaningful way.

Related

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the prices of PC components right now, and motherboards have just joined the mix. I’d probably wait for an official announcement from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte before rushing to buy a new mobo, but if you spot a deal, you might as well go for it. I can’t imagine them becoming cheaper anytime soon, at least.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
GPU prices are now the lowest they’ve been in months
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

The end to the GPU shortage that has seen the prices of cards skyrocket across the board appears to be on the horizon: Prices for graphics cards are continuing to drop, with Nvidia and AMD boards finally edging closer to their manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

For the period between January 23 and February 13, GPUs for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series were priced 57% over MSRP, while cards from AMD’s RX 6000 range were slightly cheaper at 45% over MSRP. The latest report from 3DCenter, which has conveniently documented availability levels and price changes for over a year, has now confirmed even further drops in prices.

Read more
Even with lower prices, you shouldn’t buy a GPU right now
Two graphics cards sitting on top of each other.

In February, graphics card prices dropped by an average of 11%. It's a significant positive movement in the midst of GPU shortage, which has locked PC builders out of buying a graphics card for more than a year and a half. Don't be tempted, though. Now is the worst time to buy a graphics card.

 

Read more
GPU prices could fall dramatically in a matter of weeks
Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

New leaks suggest some great news is imminent for the ever-so-dry graphics card market. Not only are we -- reportedly -- soon going to see a GPU price drop, but it looks like the next generation of graphics cards may have a lot to offer.

The upcoming AMD RDNA3 and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards are seemingly going to offer close performance, creating greater competition on the market.

Read more