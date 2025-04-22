First GPU price hikes, now motherboards could be in line for inflated costs

A new leak reveals that three brands, known for making some of the best motherboards, might be increasing their prices soon. This includes Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. The price hike could arrive as a result of the latest tariffs, as Taiwan is now affected by a 32% tariff on exports to the U.S. Does this mean it’s time to buy a new motherboard while the prices are still unchanged?

First, let’s break this down. The information comes from Board Channels, which is often a reputable source for leaks such as these, as the website is visited by industry insiders. However, it’s important to note that all three brands are yet to issue any kind of a press release or announcement about this, so for now, we’re in the clear. However, it’s not impossible that these price hikes will indeed turn out to be real.

Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are among the most popular motherboard makers for both AMD and Intel CPUs. If the three giants raise their prices, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the rest of the market following suit, resulting in industry-wide increases. On the other hand, less popular brands might take the opportunity to stand out with solid pricing, opening the door to some serious competition in the motherboard market.

It’s hard to say what kind of price hikes we might be looking at, and whether those adjustments would happen worldwide or only in the United States — but we’re already seeing the tumultuous effect of various tariffs in other parts of the PC hardware market. Graphics cards are more expensive than ever, and they sell out quickly, too. Tariffs aren’t solely to blame here — low stock levels definitely contribute, and with people rushing to buy the new GPUs, there’s little incentive for the prices to drop in any meaningful way.

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the prices of PC components right now, and motherboards have just joined the mix. I’d probably wait for an official announcement from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte before rushing to buy a new mobo, but if you spot a deal, you might as well go for it. I can’t imagine them becoming cheaper anytime soon, at least.