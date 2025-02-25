 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You can now live your developer dream with Google’s free Gemini Code Assist access

By
Google gemini code assist graphic.
Screenshot Google

Google has made a free version of its Gemini Code Assist tool available worldwide starting February 25. The generative AI model, previously aimed at businesses, is powered by Gemini 2.0 and integrates with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.

This means you can access Code Assist’s features directly from the environment you’re working in. It will auto-complete code as you’re typing it, and you can also work through problems in the chat or generate code snippets.

Recommended Videos

The most interesting point about this new free version (officially dubbed “Gemini Code Assist for individuals”) is the usage limits. Every user has access to 180,000 requests a month — which is well over 5,000 per day. These are big numbers no matter how you look at it, but how many requests you get through will depend a lot on what kind of project you’re working on.

Code completions count as a request, so every time Code Assist generates a suggestion based on what you’re typing, one request is used up — whether you accept the suggestion or not. Depending on the situation, developers can write thousands of lines of code per day, so it is definitely possible to hit the limit.

However, if you’re working on something more complex or concise, you’ll be much more unlikely to reach the cap. Plus, if you know you’re going to type a bunch of code manually and you don’t want to waste your requests, you can toggle off code completion until you’re ready to use it again.

So, all things considered, the usage caps really are very high and you’ll be able to get a lot of usage from the free assistant, even if you’re a full-time developer. In a blog post, Google compares its limit to “other popular free coding assistants” with only 2,000 code completions per month — which happens to be the cap for the free version of GitHub Copilot, Google’s main competitor in this area.

Alongside all of the requests, you’ll also get a pretty large token context window. This lets you work with big files and have Gemini take all of them into context when it generates responses.

Google is also starting a public preview of “Gemini Code Assist for GitHub,” which generates free code reviews of pull requests in GitHub and suggests improvements. This is intended to help teams review each other’s work more quickly and push changes more efficiently.

You’ll need a Gmail account to sign up and install Gemini Code Assist, and as a free user, you’ll get access to all of the features mentioned so far. If you need more advanced features like productivity metrics, customized responses, or cloud integrations, you’ll still need the paid version.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
What is Gemini Advanced? Here’s how to use Google’s premium AI
Google Gemini on smartphone.

Google's Gemini is already revolutionizing the way we interact with AI, but there is so much more it can do with a $20/month subscription. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced, from what sets it apart from other AI subscriptions to the simple steps for signing up and getting started.

You'll learn how to craft effective prompts that yield impressive results and stunning images with Gemini's built-in generative capabilities. Whether you're a seasoned AI enthusiast or a curious beginner, this post will equip you with the knowledge and techniques to harness the power of Gemini Advanced and take your AI-generated content to the next level.
What is Google Gemini Advanced?

Read more
Google’s Gemini Live now speaks nearly four-dozen languages
A demonstration of Gemini Live on a Google Pixel 9.

Google announced Thursday that it is making Gemini Live available in more than 40 languages, allowing global users (no longer just English speakers) to access the conversational AI feature, as well as enabling the full Gemini AI to connect with additional Google apps in more languages.

Gemini Live is Google's answer to OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode or Meta's Voice Interactions. The feature enables users to converse with the AI as if it were another person, eliminating the need for text-based prompts. Gemini Live made its debut in May during the company's I/O 2024 event and was initially released for Gemini Advanced subscribers in August before being made available to all users (on Android, at least) in September.

Read more
Google gives Gemini a boost in Sheets and a cool trick in NotebookLM
Working with Google Gemini in Sheets.

Google is expanding Gemini integration within its Workspace suite and has announced a couple of new tricks for its underrated NotebookLM tool. The first in line is the ability to create structured tables in Google Sheets with text prompts.

So far, all tables created by the AI were served in plain text with only bold highlights for the headers. Needless to say, they looked drab and boring, lacking any character at all. There was no text formatting or stylistic edits to the cell contents.

Read more