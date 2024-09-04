 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GIGABYTE back-to-school deals: Versatile AI gaming laptops for less

By
Gigabyte AORUS 17X gaming laptop back-to-school deals
Gigabyte

With Star Wars Outlaws and Black Myth Wukong soon in your hands, if they’re not already, it’s understandable that you’d want to upgrade to the latest and greatest tech. If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs that still offer plenty of versatility for other tasks — like schoolwork, reports, and more — Gigabyte has you covered. Best of all, Gigabyte is running some back-to-school deals right now to help you save on that upgrade. Did we also mention that all of Gigabyte’s laptops on sale are AI-ready? Let’s take a closer look at those fantastic deals.

GIGABYTE G6 KF — $1,249, was $1,399

The next step up, with a sleek, fully backlit keyboard and delightful accents, the GIGABYTE G6 is also packed with power and ready to leverage AI.  You also get Windows 11, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, a 16-inch full HD+ WUXGA display running at 165Hz for super smooth motion and visuals, and 32GB DDR5 memory plus a 2TB solid-state drive. It’s a beast, especially for school tasks, but even more so for gaming and AI. With this deal, you save $150.

GIGABYTE G6X 9KG — $1,249, was $1,499

As you’ve no doubt figured out by now, GIGABYTE’s excellent laptops here are all AI-ready, offering a variety of AI-powered options, like improving gaming performance with its support. The G6X has all of this, too, plus an impressive selection of powerful hardware, especially at its price point. We’re talking Windows 11, an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5 memory, and the works. It’s ready to rock and roll, and frankly, it’s overkill for those organized spreadsheets but it will absolutely help you get your work done on time and by the deadline. Let’s go. This student-friendly discount saves you $250.

AORUS 16X AKG — $1,349, was $1,599

Built to unleash the true power of the latest Intel Core HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, the AORUS 16X also elevates your experience through the full power of AI. Create and game better, experience optimal power management, and improve generative AI experiences, all with this one system. Beautiful RGB lighting accentuates the exterior chassis of the laptop, and we all know that improves the experience too — who doesn’t love some well-placed RGB? Windows 11, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to a 16-inch WXGA display running at 165Hz, round out the excellent list of features. Plus, this deal saves you $250.

AORUS 17X AZG — $2,999, was $3,699

If the top tier is your goal, this is definitely the best choice. The AORUS 17X has been specifically crafted for AI-powered gaming. What does that mean? The RTX 40 Series GPU is powered by AI-accelerated performance and ready for generative AI, with Ai Nexus at its core — a seamless AI software experience for supported systems. It helps you play at your best, create at your best, and elevate power management, gaming performance, and much more. For power, we’re talking Windows 11, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5 5600MhZ RAM, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus: DDS technology, and up to a 17.3-inch 16:9 QHD display running at 240Hz. WINDFORCE infinity cooling keeps it running at lower temps even under heavy loads. Here’s the best part: This deal saves you $700. Whoa.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals to walk away with a dependable machine, as there are options like the Dell G16-7630. We highly recommend this offer that's coming straight from the manufacturer, as it brings the price of this configuration that usually sells for $1,200 down to $950. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this $250 discount, so if you're interested in this nice gaming laptop under the $1,000 threshold, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16-7630 gaming laptop
The Dell G16-7620 is a powerful budget gaming laptop, and its successor, the Dell G16-7630, fits that description even better. For less than $1,000 with Dell's offer, you'll get a machine that's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The Dell G16-7630 isn't going to challenge the breakneck speeds of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to enjoy your picks from the best PC games.

Read more
The HP Envy, a classic student laptop, has a $400 price cut today
The opened HP Envy 17t-da000 with an abstract background.

The HP Envy 17t, a classic student laptop, is currently available with a discount from the brand's back to school laptop deals. If you buy it now, you'll get a $380 discount straight from the manufacturer, which drops its price from $1,150 to a more reasonable $770. Students who need a powerful and dependable device can't go wrong with this laptop, so if you want to buy this for your child, it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away so you get it at 33% off.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17t laptop
Students will need a reliable laptop for schoolwork like online research and typing reports, and perhaps also to carry out some more demanding activities such as building multimedia presentations and multitasking between apps. The HP Envy 17t will be able to handle all of these with its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and integrated Intel Arc Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It's not going to challenge the performance of the most expensive models of the best laptops, but the HP Envy 17t will be more than enough for anything that students will have to do over the school year.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 off deal
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

For great gaming laptop deals, it’s always a smart move to see what Dell and Alienware has to offer. Right now, you can buy a powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $600 off bringing, it down to $3,200 from $3,800. That’s still a significant investment, but this is a gaming laptop that will last for a long time and easily run the latest games at ultra performance levels. If you want the ultimate gaming experience while still getting to take your laptop out and about with you, this is your chance. It far surpasses most other high-end laptop deals today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop has all the gaming hardware you could possibly want. It starts out with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and then throws in a huge 64GB of memory. Normally, we’re pretty happy to see 32GB of memory on a gaming laptop, so twice that number is fantastic to see. It’s fast DDR5 RAM too. Storage wise, there’s a substantial 2TB of SSD storage, which is just what’s needed in a world where game installs are ballooning in size.

Read more