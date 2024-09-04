With Star Wars Outlaws and Black Myth Wukong soon in your hands, if they’re not already, it’s understandable that you’d want to upgrade to the latest and greatest tech. If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs that still offer plenty of versatility for other tasks — like schoolwork, reports, and more — Gigabyte has you covered. Best of all, Gigabyte is running some back-to-school deals right now to help you save on that upgrade. Did we also mention that all of Gigabyte’s laptops on sale are AI-ready? Let’s take a closer look at those fantastic deals.

GIGABYTE G6 KF — $1,249, was $1,399

The next step up, with a sleek, fully backlit keyboard and delightful accents, the GIGABYTE G6 is also packed with power and ready to leverage AI. You also get Windows 11, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, a 16-inch full HD+ WUXGA display running at 165Hz for super smooth motion and visuals, and 32GB DDR5 memory plus a 2TB solid-state drive. It’s a beast, especially for school tasks, but even more so for gaming and AI. With this deal, you save $150.

GIGABYTE G6X 9KG — $1,249, was $1,499

As you’ve no doubt figured out by now, GIGABYTE’s excellent laptops here are all AI-ready, offering a variety of AI-powered options, like improving gaming performance with its support. The G6X has all of this, too, plus an impressive selection of powerful hardware, especially at its price point. We’re talking Windows 11, an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5 memory, and the works. It’s ready to rock and roll, and frankly, it’s overkill for those organized spreadsheets but it will absolutely help you get your work done on time and by the deadline. Let’s go. This student-friendly discount saves you $250.

AORUS 16X AKG — $1,349, was $1,599

Built to unleash the true power of the latest Intel Core HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, the AORUS 16X also elevates your experience through the full power of AI. Create and game better, experience optimal power management, and improve generative AI experiences, all with this one system. Beautiful RGB lighting accentuates the exterior chassis of the laptop, and we all know that improves the experience too — who doesn’t love some well-placed RGB? Windows 11, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to a 16-inch WXGA display running at 165Hz, round out the excellent list of features. Plus, this deal saves you $250.

AORUS 17X AZG — $2,999, was $3,699

If the top tier is your goal, this is definitely the best choice. The AORUS 17X has been specifically crafted for AI-powered gaming. What does that mean? The RTX 40 Series GPU is powered by AI-accelerated performance and ready for generative AI, with Ai Nexus at its core — a seamless AI software experience for supported systems. It helps you play at your best, create at your best, and elevate power management, gaming performance, and much more. For power, we’re talking Windows 11, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5 5600MhZ RAM, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus: DDS technology, and up to a 17.3-inch 16:9 QHD display running at 240Hz. WINDFORCE infinity cooling keeps it running at lower temps even under heavy loads. Here’s the best part: This deal saves you $700. Whoa.