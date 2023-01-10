 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gigabyte fixes the biggest problem with Project Stealth

Alan Truly
By

Gigabyte just announced a new version of Project Stealth that solves its biggest problem: a lack of airflow to allow cool air to enter the case and hot air to exit.

One of the most frustrating things about building a PC is cable management, and Gigabyte streamlined this process with its Project Stealth system earlier this year. The end result is a PC case that looks beautifully clean and open inside, which should lead to better airflow.

Gigabyte's Project Stealth bundle.
GIGABYTE

Unfortunately, it didn’t prove to be a good solution. The wildly popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips was merciless in its response, finding that a Project Stealth PC could reach temperatures that caused throttling within just 6.5 minutes.

Where Are the Cables??? - Gigabyte Project Stealth

Not willing to give up on this great idea, Gigabyte debuted a new version of Project Stealth at CES 2023. The kit still includes a Z690 motherboard with connectors on the back and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, but the case has been changed and the front panel now has a mesh design. This solves the airflow issue, letting cool air flow in the front and hot air out the back, while you get to enjoy that cable-free design inside.

The new Gigabyte Project Stealth kit has a mesh front panel.
PCWorld at CES 2023

Theoretically, this should run cooler than a typical PC, which can be clogged with a tangle of cables. Project Stealth’s ingenious design doesn’t eliminate cables, but they are kept out of the way and hidden from sight on the back side of the motherboard. This creates a much cleaner and neater system, without visible wires that add clutter and prevent easy access to components.

PCWorld noted that Gigabyte’s Project Stealth kit will sell for about $1,000 and should be available soon. Just make sure you get the one with a mesh front panel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards
Best of CES 2023 Awards Our Top Tech from the Show Feature
The best laptops of CES 2023: Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more
The two displays of the Yoga Book 9i on a table.
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer's Project Carol features 7.1 surround sound.
Why a gaming keyboard is my most anticipated CES 2023 product
Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard.
If iOS 17 is a letdown, you can blame this one Apple device
iOS 16 Work Focus with a Fantastical widget and two rows of work-related apps
This Asus gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is a steal at $400 off
Asus ROG gaming PC at a side angle.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 just got a big price cut
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now
Dell XPS 17 Video Editing
You can buy this LCD mod for one of the best PC cases now
Hyte Y60 LCD DIY kit installed in a case.
Dell’s best-selling work laptop is 46% off, and you should buy it now
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.
Alienware’s 38-inch curved 4K gaming monitor is $450 off today
Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor showing video game scene, on a white background.
Best VPN services 2023: today’s top picks
best VPN services
MSI Afterburner is on the brink of disaster, putting overclocking in jeopardy
MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X on a pink background.