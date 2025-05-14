The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 GPU is $100 off, but there’s a catch

Whether you’re upgrading your gaming PC’s components or your building one from scratch, you should be on the lookout for GPU deals because graphics cards can get pretty expensive. Here’s an offer from Newegg that you should consider: the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with a $100 discount on its original price of $1,360, which means you’re only going to have to pay $1,260. It’s an open box product though, but if you’re fine with that, you should proceed with your purchase immediately as stocks may run out sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 is the brand’s version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, which our GPU price tracker says has reached prices of more than $2,000. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 is a more affordable alternative that delivers topnotch performance with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM across a 256-bit memory bus, for supported resolution of up to 7680 x 4320. Our GPU buying guide reminds you to make sure that your gaming PC‘s power supply unit can handle it though, as the graphics card comes with a recommended PSU wattage of 850W.

The discount provided by Newegg on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card is due its status as an open box product, but that shouldn’t prove to be an issue. According to the retailer’s disclaimer, while the box of the GPU has been opened, it may be still unused or very slightly used. The graphics card has been inspected to ensure that it’s in working condition though, so buy it with confidence.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card actually already provides fantastic value at its original price of $1,360, so it's a steal at its lowered price of $1,260 from Newegg for savings of $100. The catch is that it's an open box product, but with the retailer's assurance, that shouldn't be a problem. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you'll have to push forward with your transaction right now as tomorrow may already be too late.