 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google just shrugged off the largest DDoS attack ever

Alan Truly
By

Google just reported that there was a massive attempt at shutting down one of its Cloud Armor customers, peaking at 46 million requests per second. That makes it the largest Layer 7 distributed denial of service attack ever reported, and Google’s infrastructure handled the surge in traffic.

Google explained that at its peak, this attack was equivalent to an entire day’s worth of Wikipedia visits coming in just 10 seconds. Wikipedia’s popularity places it in the top 10 of all websites, so this is an incredible feat of stability to withstand such a powerful DDoS attack.

Google Cloud services logo looks like a multicoloured outline drawing of a cloud.

Google Cloud Armor protects applications (Layer 7) and websites from internet attacks of this sort regularly by using load-balancing techniques that keep web services running even in the face of these challenges. While Cloud Armor claims to support over a million queries per second, it managed to handle what would normally be a crushing burden of 46 million this time.

The attack began at 9:45 a.m. PT on June 1, ramping up quickly to its peak in about 10 minutes, which was 76 percent larger than the previously reported record. Google reports that Cloud Armor had already detected the DDoS attack and recommended a rule to the customer to block the attack, which worked well. After a few minutes, the requests began dropping, perhaps when the hacker recognized that the attempt was unsuccessful.

Google offers Adaptive Protection that analyzes normal traffic patterns so there’s a baseline to compare against. This allowed early detection and quick action to block the attack before it could cause any disruption.

Unfortunately, Google reports that the volume of DDoS attacks is growing exponentially, fed by armies of malicious bots, so this record might not stand for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Google just enabled an awesome new feature in Google Docs

Google Docs in Firefox on a MacBook.

Cloudflare just stopped one of the largest DDoS attacks ever

Hands on a laptop.

Microsoft stopped the largest DDoS attack ever reported

Nvidia T4 Enterprise Server Wall

Cloudflare reports a massive 175% increase in DDoS attacks

Person using laptop with security graphics in front.

Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale

The Dell Inspiron Desktop, on its own.

Alienware’s new X14 gaming laptop just got a $300 price cut

Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

Back-to-school sale: Dell’s RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $700 today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop on a white background.

This crazy monitor does VR without a headset — for a huge price

Dimenco SR display over a blue background.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for August 2022

TikTok bans influencers from creating paid political ads

A person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.

Best monitor deals for August 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best Microsoft Office deals for August 2022

Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.