 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google is holding off on releasing its ChatGPT rival until it reaches a ‘high bar for safety’

Jacob Roach
By

Google provided more details on its upcoming Bard AI during a livestreamed event on Wednesday. Positioned as a competitor to the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, Google Bard promises to integrate AI into search results — eventually, at least.

Google’s event was light on details for the new AI. The company demoed a chatbot version of Bard that showed a user asking for car buying advice, weighing the pros and cons of an electric vehicle, and planning a road trip with their new car. The AI, in a conversational way, provided answers in seconds.

Google demoing its Bard AI offering car buying advice.

It doesn’t look too revolutionary stacked up to Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser, which the tech giant unveiled just a day before Google’s event. Microsoft is offering a waitlist to access its new features now, as well as a preview with a limited number of search queries.

Related

Google isn’t bowing to that pressure, saying that it will continue testing Bard until it reaches a “high bar for safety” within the company. Bard is now with trusted testers, and Google hasn’t announced a timeline for when it will be rolled out to the general public.

Google Bard AI providing a roadtrip plan.

In addition to the chatbot functionality, Google showed that it will integrate Bard into search results. The AI will compile information from the results page and craft a summary. In stark contrast to Microsoft’s take on this form of generative AI, Google’s demo showed that the AI wouldn’t have citations linking out to the original sources of the information it gathered.

Google also revealed that Bard carries a warning: “Bard may give inaccurate or inappropriate information. Your feedback makes Bard more helpful and safe.”

Although the AI can be leveraged in search results, it doesn’t seem like Google will apply it across its search engine. It pointed particularly to NORA (No One Right Answer) questions where the AI can be useful to distill complex information.

As an example, Google asked the AI what the best constellation was. Without a definitive answer, the AI was able to gather information from multiple sources to compile a list of popular constellations. Google said you can go further, too, digging deeper into a particular constellation, the best time to see it, and where you can find it.

Google's Bard AI providing information about a constellation.

Although Bard is the focal point of Google’s AI advancements, the company spent the majority of its livestream focusing on its integration of AI into other aspects of the company.

It demoed the Google Arts and Culture Center’s use of AI to restore lost artifacts and archive works of art, Google Map’s use of AI to generate digital models of buildings and roads, and multi-search features where you can combine an image and text query.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Google’s new Bard AI may be powerful enough to make ChatGPT worry — and it’s already here
A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair.
The best ChatGPT alternatives (according to ChatGPT)
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
Experts fear ChatGPT will soon be used in devastating cyberattacks
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.
Microsoft continues its unabashed embrace of ChatGPT and AI
OpenAI and MIcrosoft logos appear over a computer generated background.
This micro-LED advancement is exactly what AR and VR needs
AR Glasses appear over an enlarged view of a stacked microLED display.
An AI-generated TV channel is mimicking ’90s sitcoms to nightmarish effect
Larry from "Nothing Forever" the "Seinfeld" AI parody.
LastPass vs. 1Password: should you switch?
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.
I asked AI to recreate the best Super Bowl commercials — to hilarious and horrifying effect
ask ai recreate best super bowl commercials featured image
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.
Apple may abandon the Mac Studio just 12 months after it launched
A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
HP 72 Hour Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.