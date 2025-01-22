 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Face controls are coming to Chromebooks, and they look wild

By
The lid of the Asus Chromebook CX14 on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Google is introducing various accessibility-focused and classroom ChromeOS features that allow you to control your Chromebook with your facial expressions and face, as the tech giant posts on its blog. The feature helps those with motor impairments and was first presented in early December.

Google is no newcomer to these types of features. It previously created an open-source AI accessibility tool announced for Windows named Project Gameface, which was first announced for Android. Google even made a video to show users how the feature looks and the gestures users need to use to control their Chromebooks.

Recommended Videos

The Google goodies don’t end there since there are also a bunch of new Chromebooks for this year. Google has over 20 new devices in its Chromebook Plus and standard Chromebook line to enjoy, including the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. Even better, Chromebooks are about to get a massive AI upgrade for free.

In addition to the new laptops, teachers can enjoy various classroom-focused features, such as Class Tools. These features allow teachers to control their students’ screens in real-time once the pairing code is shared. They can also send students direct content to their Chromebooks, turn on translation and live captions, remotely see their screens, and even share the students’ work with the rest of the class.

Google also integrates with Figma’s FigJam, which provides online whiteboards for student brainstorming and group work. The integration will make it easier for teachers to see which students contribute the most during group projects. It’s always great to hear when teachers get the tools they need to make teaching easier, besides having access to the best apps for teachers and educators.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
The most common Chromebook problems and how to fix them
A person working on a Toshiba Chromebook.

Chromebooks are great alternatives to MacBooks and Windows 10 laptops, but they aren’t perfect. Any laptop computer is bound to have issues, and some of the most common problems faced by Chromebook users can feel difficult or even impossible to solve on their own. 

From issues with updates to internet connectivity, troubleshooting common Chromebook problems doesn’t have to ruin your day. Read on to discover easy fixes for the most frequent issues Chromebook users face. If you've got a fancy Pixelbook, consider checking out our companion guide to common Pixelbook problems.
The Diagnostics app

Read more
I love Macs. But here are 5 reasons I keep coming back to Windows
Windows 11 set up on a computer.

Thanks to the massive success of Apple Silicon, Macs have become increasingly tempting. Plenty of folks are heading back to the Mac for the first time in years, and in doing so, making the dramatic switch from Windows 11 to macOS.

When it comes to these operating systems, though, they're not equal across the board. And in the end, here are the five things that keep me coming back to Windows 11.
Device support

Read more
Google is changing everything you know about Chromebooks
Several Chromebook Plus devices sitting by each other.

Google is changing up Chromebooks in a big way. The new Chromebook Plus level of devices promises double of everything -- twice the performance, twice the storage, and twice the memory, all backed up by Google AI.

If you follow Chromebooks, this is the mysterious Chromebook X we learned about earlier this year. It's a set of specifications to take Chromebooks into the next generation, and they're based around bringing some of the weaker Chromebook closer to the level of the best laptops.

Read more