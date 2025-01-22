Face controls are coming to Chromebooks, and they look wild

Google is introducing various accessibility-focused and classroom ChromeOS features that allow you to control your Chromebook with your facial expressions and face, as the tech giant posts on its blog. The feature helps those with motor impairments and was first presented in early December.

Google is no newcomer to these types of features. It previously created an open-source AI accessibility tool announced for Windows named Project Gameface, which was first announced for Android. Google even made a video to show users how the feature looks and the gestures users need to use to control their Chromebooks.

The Google goodies don’t end there since there are also a bunch of new Chromebooks for this year. Google has over 20 new devices in its Chromebook Plus and standard Chromebook line to enjoy, including the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. Even better, Chromebooks are about to get a massive AI upgrade for free.

In addition to the new laptops, teachers can enjoy various classroom-focused features, such as Class Tools. These features allow teachers to control their students’ screens in real-time once the pairing code is shared. They can also send students direct content to their Chromebooks, turn on translation and live captions, remotely see their screens, and even share the students’ work with the rest of the class.

Google also integrates with Figma’s FigJam, which provides online whiteboards for student brainstorming and group work. The integration will make it easier for teachers to see which students contribute the most during group projects. It’s always great to hear when teachers get the tools they need to make teaching easier, besides having access to the best apps for teachers and educators.