  1. Computing

Google is working with its partners on official docking stations for Chromebooks

By

As more people purchase top Chromebooks, there’s an increasing need for dongles, docks, and other accessories to pair with new devices. With that in mind, Google is working with its partners on introducing a new docking station category for the Works with Chromebook program that was unveiled in 2020.

This means you’ll see new Google-certified USB-C docks and hubs catered just for Chromebooks on store shelves soon. Targus, Hyper, Acer, Belkin, and StarTech.com are just a few companies that will be creating the docking stations.

Google says the docking stations are made for people who use Chromebooks at home or in the office, or “need a seamless docking experience no matter where they are.” All of these hubs will carry an official “Works with Chromebook” badge on the packaging.

These new Works with Chromebook docks can run automatic firmware updates alongside automatic Chrome OS software updates. There are also two types of docks — large docks that can work with up to three external displays, and smaller docks that work with just one display. Finally, despite the Works with Chromebook certification, all of these docks will also work with Windows and MacOS devices.

Right now, there are a couple of docking stations that have been announced by Hyper. There’s the $240 HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station, and the $80 HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook. Also in the works is the $50 HyperDrive USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter.

According to Hyper’s press release, all of these products have “undergone Google’s stringent tests and are certified to work seamlessly with your Chromebook.” Product pages for these new hubs are not yet live at the time of writing. Availability is set for August.

Targus is also planning two docking stations. Its products are of a similar nature: A desktop solution and a travel solution for workspaces on the go.

Of course, nothing prevents you from using any ordinary USB hub with your Chromebook, but having a certified one is nice. Since these new hubs are officially checked by Google, using them will guarantee that your device won’t be damaged.

Editors' Recommendations

The best USB-C cables for 2021

usb c power bank graphene battery pack

7 things you didn’t know your Chromebook could do

HP Elite C1030 Chromebook Keyboard

The best Thunderbolt 3 docks

elgato announces thunderbolt 3 dock for macbook pro at ces 2017 egato featured

Windows 10 vs. MacOS vs. Chrome OS

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Cheapest MacBook Pro you’ve ever seen is at Dell Refurbished — save over $400!

apple macbook pro refurbished deal dell april 2021

Alexa Show Mode transforms your Lenovo laptop into a hands-free Echo Show

Alexa Show Mode - Lenovo Laptop

The best webcam apps for Android and iOS

oneplus 8 review camera

Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about its first 10nm desktop chip

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

Everything we know so far about the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti

nvidia rtx 3060 vs ti 3070 geforce 30 series

Best cheap Chromebook deals for May 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The best cheap printers for 2021

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2021

modem vs. router

This Dell XPS deal is so good we’re convinced it’s a joke — $500 off!

dell xps 13