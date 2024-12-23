Google one-ups Microsoft by making chats easier to transfer

In a recent blog post, Google announced that it is making it easier for admins to migrate from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat to reduce downtime. Admins can easily do this within the Google Chat migration menu and connect to opposing Microsoft accounts to transfer Teams data.

Google gave step-by-step instructions for admins on how to transfer the messages. Admins need to connect to their Microsoft account and upload a CSV of the Teams from where they transfer the messages. From there, it requires just entering a starting date for messages to be migrated from Teams and clicking Star migration. Once it’s complete, it’ll make the migrated space, messages, and conversation data available to Google Workspace users.

Google also reassured users that the Chat migration doesn’t erase or change any existing Google Chat spaces or messages. Admins can also run a delta migration that lets you migrate any messages added to Team channels since the first transfer. If you notice any missing text, you can also create a report detailing what messages the transfer skipped or those that failed or had warnings during the process.

Google aims to make the process as easy as possible, saying: “We’re expanding our data migration experience to include the ability for Google Workspace admins to migrate conversations from channels in Microsoft Teams to spaces in Google Chat, making it easier for organizations to on board and deploy Chat.”

Google confirmed that the feature is available now, but specified that it’s in its beta phase. This means it’s still developing and testing the process, so errors can be expected.