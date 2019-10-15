After a slew of comprehensive leaks, Google made it official at its Pixel hardware event on Tuesday: The Pixelbook Go will launch at $649. This announcement came alongside the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, Google Stadia’s launch date, and the Pixel Buds 2.

The Go is a follow-up to the original $999 Pixelbook, which launched in 2017. Unlike the original, the Pixelbook Go is a clamshell laptop rather than a 2-in-1 device. It’s far more conventional, offering a 16:9 13.3-inch screen. Google hasn’t been specific yet about the details of the screen, but previous rumors point toward the option of either a 1080p or 4K “Molecular Display.” This would be the same display branding that debuted on the 3,000 x 2,000 Pixel Slate screen.

The laptop comes in two color options: Just Black and Not Pink. Both feature a bumpy, textured finish on the bottom, as well as a more rounded chassis.

Speakers flank each side of the new keyboard, and a large touchpad is found below. There’s a new “ultra-quiet” keyboard with “Hush Keys” and a typical Chrome OS layout. The laptop still features some hefty bezels above and below the screen, but the side bezels have been cut down quite a bit — like many of the best laptops and Chromebooks.

On either side of the device is a USB-C port, along with a headphone jack.

Though it can’t flip around to be used as a tablet, it does still feature a touchscreen for use with Android apps and weighs in at “just barely 2 pounds.” The laptop is made out of magnesium with a matte finish, which allows for that extreme lightness. It’s also just 0.5 inches thick.

The Pixelbook Go starts with the dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, but it can be upgraded to Core i5 or Core i7. Other configuration options include 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage ranging from 64GB to 256GB.

Google also says that battery life is also a focus with the Pixelbook Go, which features a 15% larger battery than the Pixelbook, resulting in “up to 12 hours” of usage. Google also says you’ll get two hours of battery after 20 minutes of charging.

At last year’s event, Google launched the Pixel Slate, a 2-in-1 tablet that was swiftly canceled just months after it was released. The switch to a more conventional Chromebook marks a significant turn in strategy for Google hardware.

Google didn’t mention a final release date, but it’s available for pre-order today in both the U.S. and Canada.

The Pixelbook Go was launched alongside the Pixel 4 and a slew of new smart home products at Google’s big event. Which means now might be a great time to find laptop deals and Chromebook deals.

