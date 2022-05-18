 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Check out Google’s stunning new Mountain View campus

Trevor Mogg
By

Around 4,000 Google employees are moving into the company’s plush new Mountain View campus this week.

The tech giant showed off the new site in a video (below) that also offers lots of insight about the stunning design.

Called “Bay View,” the California campus covers 42 acres and will be filled with workers from Google’s ad unit — the most lucrative part of its global business.

The site, which is a short distance from Google’s Mountain View headquarters, comprises a couple of office buildings, a center capable of holding as many as 1,000 people, and 240 accommodation units for Google employees visiting from out of town, CNBC reported.

The interior of Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California.
Google

Google said the project represents the first time that it led the design and development of its own major campus, claiming that the new site takes “green building and workplace design to the next level.”

Filled with natural light, featuring high ceilings, and with a design theme that brings the feeling of natural outdoor spaces indoors, the new campus was built largely with healthy, sustainable materials. The lower level is primarily a gathering space for people to work together on the next big thing, while the upper level is sectioned off into smaller spaces for closer collaboration.

The gorgeous design certainly suggests it could tempt many of Google’s work-from-home enthusiasts to return to the office. The company is in the process of encouraging staff to work on site again following two years of workplace disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, in a nod to the new hybrid model of working, the campus incorporates lots of screens for videoconferencing, as well as booths for video calls involving a smaller number of people.

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California.
Google

The campus has been designed to collect rainwater off angled solar panels that cover the roof. The water will be used for cooling towers, flushing toilets, and irrigation. The interior air is kept fresh, too, with the ventilation system using 100% outside air, a huge improvement over regular systems that only use up to 30% of outside air, according to Google.

Employees can also refresh their minds by stepping outside and strolling among 17 acres of natural green spaces that include meadows and woodlands.

Commenting on the design of the new campus, Michelle Kaufmann, director of Google R+D, described the site as “an opportunity to rethink the very idea of what an office building is.”

Editors' Recommendations

The camera will help you forgive the Vivo X80 Pro’s ugliness

The Vivo X80 Pro seen from the back, resting against a flower pot.

NASA’s InSight Mars lander will soon succumb to dust

This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.

Apple Music to livestream concerts starting this Friday

amazon tickets

Stephen King’s best movies embrace low art

firestarter movie stephen king adaptation reboot

Honor vs. Huawei camera battle shows the master still rules

Huawei P50 Pro and Honor Magic4 Pro seen from the back.

Marvel debuts the first poster and trailer for She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk.

Apple previews new cutting-edge accessibility features

apple previews new accessibility features 2022

How to win wars in Crusader Kings III

Three nobles stand side-by-side in Crusader Kings III.

How to upgrade abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby drills a mole in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Steam Deck vs. Nintendo Switch

Steam Deck side view with purple background.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Steam Deck

Nintendo Switch OLED running the new Zelda game.

Microsoft has finally brought Teams to its own app store

Microsoft Teams in Together mode on a laptop.

Your email and password may be logged without you knowing

A digital encrypted lock with data multilayers.