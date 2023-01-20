 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google turns to AI as it lays off 12,000 employees

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Google now has plans to step up its introduction of AI products in the wake of highly popular technology competition, such as the AI chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, according to The New York Times.

Google, which is run by the parent company Alphabet has been cautious about adding artificial intelligence-based technology to its service lineup. However, it now has plans to announce more than 20 AI-powered projects throughout 2023, the publication added.

A Google search page for most popular movie of 2022 is shown falling into a vortex.

The plans to transition toward AI were couched in its announcement of the recent layoff of 12,000 Google employees.

Related

Google is already known to have invested heavily in artificial intelligence. However, the Times also indicated that Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai enlisted the advice of company founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who stepped back from active roles as of 2019. They were reportedly involved in all-hands meetings with executives in December 2022, where they were able to “approve plans and pitch ideas,” The Verge reports.

Google’s AI products coming down the pike could potentially be announced at its I/O developers conference in May. Primarily, the brand might showcase a demo of its own AI chatbot, which will have a focus on ethics and information accuracy.

The Times report also indicates Google’s plans to announce an image studio that can generate and edit images, a browser called MakerSuite that includes tools for businesses to create AI prototypes, and several coding tools. One is called PaLM-Coder 2, which works similarly to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot. The other is called Colab + Android Studio and works for building smartphone apps.

Google’s prior concerns were that pushing too hard on AI could negatively affect the industry’s view of the brand, but now the company appears to be worried about being left behind. In addition to the ChatGPT chatbot, many text-to-image generators have caught the internet’s attention in recent weeks, as have a number of AI-powered productivity platforms.

Other big tech brands have also stated their intent to showcase AI on their legacy products and services. Microsoft has reported on its plans to work with the GPT-3 language to potentially implement AI features into its Office Suite, including Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best password managers for 2023
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
A woman using Sony PlayStation VR 2 while friends watch on the TV.
Character.AI: how to use this entertaining ChatGPT alternative
Character_ai public room
HTC Vive XR Elite vs. Meta Quest Pro: mixed-reality showdown
HTC's Vive XR Elite is a very sleek VR headset.
MacBook Pro M2 Max vs. M2 Pro: which to buy
An Apple representative standing in front of a MacBook Pro presentation.
The best laptops for 2023
dell xps 13 9315 review 06
The best laptops under $500 for 2023
lenovo chromebook flex 5
GeForce Now Ultimate is a winner, even halfway across the country
Cuphead running on a phone via GeForce Now.
This powerful, portable Dell laptop is down to just $250
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop front-facing and displaying an image of a woman smiling.
The best Chromebook for 2023
Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.
The best Wi-Fi routers for 2023
Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router.
The best monitors for 2023
A computer monitor on a desk with a keyboard and mouse.
RTX 4090 connectors are melting again, and this time there’s a major change
Melted 12VHPWR connector made by CableMod for the RTX 4090.