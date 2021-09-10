Google just launched two new monitors made for videoconferencing alongside a slew of new accessories for meetings. Available in either a desk-size 27-inch configuration or a larger 65-inch conference room size, the new Google Series One monitors are made specifically for your Google Meet calls. The smaller monitor is called the Series One Desk 27, while the larger one is named the Series One Board 65.

Like the competing Microsoft Surface Hub, both Series One monitors come with an integrated digital whiteboard, a passive stylus that you can use on the touchscreen, an integrated 5-megapixel camera, speakers, and microphones. Given that these are made for enterprise purposes, Google’s pricing will reflect that market. The Desk 27 will retail for $1,999.

The design of the Desk 27 is relatively clean, as it’s cloaked in white, with a bottom-mounted speaker bar that’s covered in fabric and its own iMac-inspired stand. The 16:9 aspect ratio display has a 1440p resolution, while the 5-megapixel webcam up top has a wide 100-degree field of view. Google is using its work with A.I. to help cancel out background noise, and there are eight microphones on board to capture your voice for calls.

Like other accessories in Google’s meeting ecosystem, the Series One isn’t a first-party Google-branded product. Instead, Google revealed that it worked with partner Avocor to bring the Series One monitors to life.

Even though both devices come with Google’s custom UI overlay on top and their own processors, they are not designed to be stand-alone hardware for PC-related tasks. You can use these displays for video calls without needing to attach a desktop or laptop with an integrated Intel Core i5 processor and custom Google Edge TPU processor inside. However, you’ll need a separate PC for computing tasks, and connecting a laptop to the Desk 27 transforms this videoconferencing station into a second screen for your notebook.

Aside from working with Google Meet, the monitors can be used to dial into Webex calls as well. Google did not specify if the Series One can handle Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and videoconferencing software from competing companies.

The Series One Desk 27 is coming later this year, while the Board 65 will be released sometime next year. Google did not announce pricing for its larger display, which can be mounted to a stand with wheels for added mobility in the office or mounted to the wall, similar to Microsoft’s Surface Hub. For comparison, Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S is priced at $22,000, but it comes in a significantly larger 85-inch size.

