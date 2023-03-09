 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Grammarly’s new ChatGPT-like AI generator can do a lot more than proofread your writing

Alan Truly
By

Grammarly, one of the biggest names in writing tools, is adding AI-generated text to its repertoire on the heels of the wild popularity of ChatGPT. Known as GrammarlyGO, this new tool is focused on improving writing rather than replacing the writer.

GrammarlyGO will roll out in beta form to existing users in April. All tiers, including developers, business, education, and premium users, will have access. You can even use GrammarlyGO with a free account.

GrammarlyGO's Rewrite for Length feature is shown.

Many generative text options are available, with ChatGPT being the most prominent, so you might wonder what makes GrammarlyGO different. The company told us Grammarly’s 14 years of expertise in AI assistance and responsible development sets it apart from the rest.

Related

GrammarlyGO uses contextual awareness and personalization, accounting for your writing style and brand considerations for businesses. The writing purpose and the format can be specified as well.

The AI suggests relevant prompts to jump-start the process. Workflow stays fluid with GrammarlyGO, according to the company, and it’s available within the applications and websites you already use.

GrammarlyGO can create a tailored draft, reply to emails with one-click prompts, and rewrite a passage to change its tone or make it more professional. The ability to personalize the AI is a significant difference, which could place the tool in the same tier of chatbots as Microsoft’s Bing Chat.

Grammarly is used daily by 50,000 teams and 30 million people. The company promises enterprise-grade security and privacy, along with inclusive communication, fine-tuned by a team of linguists. Nonetheless, Grammarly will certainly want to avoid some of the disturbing responses that Bing Chat has generated.

GrammalyGO will start rolling out in April in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and Japan. The generative text feature will be off by default, but can be enabled in Settings when available.

GrammarlyGO's Rewrite for Tone and Clarity feature is shown,

The company notes on its website that administrators can disable GrammalyGO for their entire team if it’s not wanted. GrammarlyGO will not be available to K-12 schools at launch.

As a beta launch, you shouldn’t expect perfection. It’s always a good idea to carefully read anything an AI writes and double-check facts. To get ready for the beta launch of GrammarlyGO, simply install the Grammarly extension for your browser or download the app on your computer or phone. Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android are supported.

The lingering question is if Grammarly is using ChatGPT or not. Grammarly has been using AI to power its proofreading tool for years, but it’s unclear if the company is using the GPT model that ChatGPT is built on or not.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The most common Zoom problems and how to fix them
Arif Bacchus
By Arif Bacchus
March 3, 2023
zoom privacy feature freeze active users meeting office

Is Zoom giving you problems and you can't seem to fix them? Video conferencing software is more popular than ever, with thousands of companies turning to teleworking to keep their employees in the loop. Zoom and other online meeting tools make that easier than ever, but as with any other software, issues will arise, and they disrupt or even prevent good video calls.

Fortunately, while there are Zoom service outages you can't do much about, you often can fix typical problems yourself. To help get your Zoom calls working properly, we’ve collected the most common Zoom problems users face and have provided easy solutions to be able to fix them.

Read more
ChatGPT: how to use the viral AI chatbot that everyone’s talking about
Fionna Agomuoh
By Fionna Agomuoh
March 3, 2023
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

ChatGPT, the general-purpose AI chatbot prototype that the internet is obsessed with right now, has taken the world by storm over the past few months. It's quickly become the dominant example of the influence AI-generated content will have in the future, showing just how powerful these tools can be.

It's made by OpenAI, well-known for having developed the text-to-image generator DALL-E, and it's currently available for anyone to try out for free. Here's what ChatGPT is, how to use it, and how it could change change the future of the internet.

Read more
GPT-4: all the rumors about the next version of ChatGPT
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
March 3, 2023
A Midjourney cartoon of a robot chatting with a woman using a laptop.

ChatGPT 4 is coming, and rumors suggest it might bring massive improvements to the already incredibly impressive language skills of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

To be clear, ChatGPT 4 is unlikely to be the name of OpenAI's next product, but we took a bit of creative license and combined the ChatGPT name with the improved AI model that will drive it in the future, GPT-4. Let's dig into GPT-4, how ChatGPT works now, and when OpenAI might release its next major upgrade.
What is GPT-4?
A Midjourney cartoon where a robot chats with a woman using a laptop. Midjourney render prompted by Tracey Truly

Read more