Need a graphics card for mining? Pick your pickaxe from this list

Looking for a graphics card for mining? You’re in luck, as AMD and Nvidia have teamed up with their hardware partners to produce graphics cards dedicated to the lucrative art of cryptocurrency mining. The move is presumably to help keep the gaming and professional markets saturated with products given that miners can at times scoop up the vast majority of available high-powered, low-cost graphics cards, leaving supplies scarce and overpriced.

That said, these cards are built to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That means AMD, Nvidia, and their partners had to go back to the drawing board to provide long-lasting products built with high endurance components to handle the the ongoing cryptocurrency mining process. From what we’ve found so far, most will not have video output, which makes sense given their dedication to digital currency mining.

That all said, we’ve broken our list into two sections: listed products, and cards that are supposedly hitting the market over the next two months. Ready to find your next graphic card for mining?

Listed Products

Asus

Asus was one of the first companies to list cryptocurrency mining cards on its website. The company provides one AMD-based and one Nvidia-based graphics card for mining, although at the time of this writing, these products aren’t listed for sale through online retailers. Note that the AMD-based card does have a single DVI-D video output while the Nvidia-based card has no video interface. Both models include dual-ball bearing fans, support for GPU Tweak II, and IP5X-certified dust resistance.

Card Name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Output Price Mining-RX470-4G 926MHz 1,206MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz Yes (1) ? Mining-P106-6G 1,506MHz 1,708MHz 6GB @ 8,008MHz No $226?

Biostar

Currently, Biostar lists only one graphics card for mining. This is the only card in our batch of cryptocurrency mining cards that has more than one video output: one DVI-D port, one HDMI port, and one DisplayPort connector. The base speed is unknown for now along with the card’s prictag and availability.

Card name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Price VA47D5RV42 (Mining) ? 1,200Mhz 4GB @7000MHz Yes (3) ?

Manli

This company sells two graphics cards dedicated to cryptocurrency mining based on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 chip. They appear to be identical save for their overall size, as the F347G unit is slightly larger than the other. According to Manli, both cards have an Ethereum hash rate of 23 mega-hashes (MH) per second or more. They also use 100 watts while Ethereum mining.

Card Name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Output Price P106-100

Mining Card

(F336G) 1,506MHz 1,708MHz 6GB @ 8,008MHz No ? P106-100

Mining Card

(F347G) 1,506MHz 1,708MHz 6GB @ 8,008MHz No ?

MSI

Online retailer NCIX shows that MSI is gearing up to release a graphics card for mining based on the GTX 1060 graphics chip. However, the product listing provides absolutely no detail outside the name and estimated price. There’s also supposedly a version in the works based on the GTX 1070 or GTX 1080 with 8GB of on-board memory. Presumably these cards will not have video output.

Card Name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Output Price P106-100 Miner 6G ? ? 6GB ? $348 P104-100 Miner 8G ? ? 8GB ? ?

Sapphire

This company doesn’t list it’s heaping cryptocurrency mining cards on its website. Instead, they can be found on Newegg and Overclockers. All listed models are based on the Radeon RX 470 GPU save for one graphics card for mining relying on the Radeon RX 560. Even more, one pair is based on memory provided by Samsung while the second pair does not, thus you’ll see a slight price difference between the two sets. All Radeon RX 470 models have the same GPU and memory speeds, although Sapphire isn’t listing their base speed on the product listings.

Card Name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Output Price Radeon RX 470

Mining Edition 8GB

(11256-38-10G) ? 1,236MHz 8GB @ 7,000MHz

(Samsung) No $386 Radeon RX 470

Mining Edition 4GB

(11256-36-10G) ? 1,236MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz

(Samsung) No $334 adeon RX 470

Mining Edition 8GB

(11256-37-10G) ? 1,236MHz 8GB @ 7,000MHz

(Non-Samsung) No $373 Radeon RX 470

Mining Edition 4GB

(11256-35-10G) ? 1,236MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz

(Non-Samsung) No $320 Radeon RX 470

Mining Edition 4GB

(11256-21-21G) ? 1,236MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz

(Non-Samsung) Yes (1) $250 Radeon RX 470

Mining Edition 4GB

(11256-31-21G) ? 1,236MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz

(Non-Samsung) Yes (1) $260 Radeon RX 560

Pulse Mining Edition 4GB

(11267-11-10G) ? 1,300MHz 4GB @ 7,000MHz

(Non-Samsung) Yes (1) $219

Zotac

Right now, Zotac only lists one graphics card for mining. The specifications state that this card doesn’t support video output, but product images show a physical DVI-D connector. There’s also spaces for one HDMI port and a DisplayPort connector, although they’re not physically present. Other than that, the card’s name listed below stems from Google Translator, so don’t expect Zotac to sell a card based on “nuggets.” North American details have not been released, so expect a better name when (or if) that happens.

Card Name Base Speed Boost Speed Memory Video Output Price Sauter P106-100 Nuggets 1,506MHz 1,708MHz 6GB @ 8,008MHz No ?

What’s (Probably) Coming

The remaining four cards on our roundup aren’t listed on any online retailer or manufacturer website. Instead, we’ve provided a batch of cards rumored to be arriving within the next several months. These include one from Colorful, one from EVGA, and two from Inno3D. We will add more to this section as other rumored cards surface.

Colorful

Model: P106-100 WK1/WK2

Base speed: 1,506MHz

Boost speed: 1,708MHz

Memory amount: 6GB

Memory speed: 8,008MHz

Video output: None

Size: 8.66 x 4.92 x 1.57 inches

EVGA

Model: GTX 1060 6G P106 Miner Edition

Base speed: 1,506MHz

Boost speed: 1,708MHz

Memory amount: 6GB

Memory speed: 8,008MHz

Video output: None

Size: Dual-slot

Inno3D

Model: P106-100 Compact

Base speed: 1,506MHz

Boost speed: 1,708MHz

Memory amount: 6GB

Memory speed: 8,008MHz

Video output: Unknown

Size: Dual-slot (6.77 inches long)

Model: P106-100 Twin X2

Base speed: 1,506MHz

Boost speed: 1,708MHz

Memory amount: 6GB

Memory speed: 8,008MHz

Video output: Unknown

Size: Dual-slot (8.58 inches long)