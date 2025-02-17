Elon Musk and the xAI team announced the Grok 3 AI model in an evening live stream on Monday.

The team detailed that the new model is a magnitude more capable than Grok 2, indicating Grok 3 has 10 to 15 times more power than Grok 2. They also claim that Grok 3 is more powerful than its AI model competitors such as DeekSeek and Google Gemini.

Recommended Videos

The xAI team said it has been improving on the Grok 3 AI model of the last several months, noting that it will be very very funny, adding that it has only been 17 months since the launch of Grok 1.

Updates are continuous