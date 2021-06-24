This Wi-Fi mesh router will keep your kids safe at all times

The majority of us use a Wi-Fi router to connect to the internet throughout our home, but far too many of us continue to use an ageing device that lacks modern-day features that are genuinely useful in our day-to-day lives. That’s not a smart idea if you want to get the best from your ISP’s connection speeds and you want the finest security features for your home. When figuring out how to buy a Wi-Fi router, one of the best options these days is a mesh router such as the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System. Able to extend your network across even a large home, and with plenty of great features, it’s ideal for tech-savvy folks and novices alike.

Gryphon Online Security has some solid pedigree behind the name. Founded four years ago by John Wu, one of the inventors of the MiFi mobile hotspot, and Arup Bhattacharya, who developed the media processors that powered the Apple iPod, the company came about after Wu found his daughter exposed to inappropriate content after searching for “princesses.” From there, the two vowed to come up with an effective method to keep adults and children alike safe online in an easy-to-use fashion. Enter the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System — a powerful mesh Wi-Fi system that has a user-friendly app and cloud-managed network protection to boot. With an intelligent firewall, it uses adaptive machine learning to block viruses, malware, and hackers, with the Gryphon Connect app allowing parents to filter content by age as well as monitor what their children are browsing.

The Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System prides itself on simplicity with the simple-to-use app allowing you to also set bedtimes/homework times, limit screen time, enforce safe searches, and even suspend the internet any time.

Alongside that, the router also provides you with daily security updates to prevent the latest threats, plus it’ll scan all devices including all your smart home gadgets for any vulnerabilities. Included for the price is a year’s worth of Intelligent Intrusion Detection and Malware Filtering protection from ESET Technology so you’re secure at all times.

The Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System is no slouch with performance either thanks to its six high-powered antennas, fast 3Gbps throughput, and a choice of 2.4GHz or 5Ghz connections. Plus it provides up to 3,000 square feet of wall-to-wall coverage so you won’t suffer from any dead spots in your home.

Encompassing pretty much everything you could want from a router in your home, the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System is available at Amazon for just $229. With plenty of highly positive ratings, this is a great router for those looking for power yet simplicity all wrapped up in one package.

