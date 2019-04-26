Digital Trends
Computing

Harvard’s laser radio transmission method lays groundwork for faster Wi-Fi

Anita George
By
Stock image of linksys wireless router
WikimediaImages/Pixabay

A newly discovered method for transmitting radio frequencies wirelessly might bring us a step closer to a future with faster Wi-Fi.

According to Engadget, a new method for transmitting radio frequencies wirelessly was developed by researchers at the Harvard University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. In an update posted on the school’s website, this new method is explained as involving the use of a semiconductor laser to “emit microwaves wirelessly, modulate them, and receive external radio frequency signals.”

While conventional lasers are able to emit single frequencies of light at a time, the laser frequency combs used in the new method are able to emit multiple frequencies at the same time. As noted in Harvard’s post, those frequencies “beat together to generate microwave radiation.” From these laser frequency combs, the researchers were able to generate terahertz frequencies, which are wavelengths capable of moving “data hundreds of times faster than today’s wireless.”

Once the necessary microwaves were generated, the researchers also demonstrated how they transmitted them:

“The first thing the new device needed to transmit microwave signals was an antenna. So, the researchers etched a gap into the top electrode of the device, creating a dipole antenna (like the rabbit ears on the top of an old TV).  Next, they modulated the frequency comb to encode information on the microwave radiation created by the beating light of the comb. Then, using the antenna, the microwaves are radiated out from the device, containing the encoded information.  The radio signal is received by a horn antenna, filtered and sent to a computer. The researchers also demonstrated that the laser radio could receive signals. The team was able to remote control the behavior of the laser using microwave signals from another device.”

The first thing the researchers transmitted was actually a song, Dean Martin’s Volare.

While Harvard’s laser radio transmission method may be a promising first step toward using terahertz frequencies to achieve what the university refers to as “ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi,” it’s still worth mentioning that there is still a ways to go in actually implementing terahertz wireless communication.

The full journal article detailing the researchers work in developing the laser radio transmission method was published in April in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects
clooney foundation trialwatch ai microsoft getty
Computing

Amal and George Clooney want to change the world. Can Microsoft help?

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday morning, a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing TrialWatch effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe – which too often are simply…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
best 2-in-1 laptops
Computing

Tablet or notebook? Our favorite 2-in-1 PCs give you the best of both worlds

If you can’t decide if you need a tablet or a notebook, then don’t bother. The best 2-in-1 laptops are both, and they can provide all the power you need. Check out our list for the best 2-in-1s for any user.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

These are the best 13-inch laptops you can buy right now

With so much choice out there, how do you know which are the best 13-inch laptops? They should have beautiful screens, long battery life, and remain light and portable. This is a list of our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

Luminar Accent A.I. can now recognize faces for more natural instant edits

Want to edit faster? Skylum Luminar's latest update enhances the Accent A.I. to use machine learning for instant enhancements. The tool now recognizes faces for more natural skin tones along with other enhancements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel’s 10nm desktop dreams may be dead — new road map pushes them beyond 2022

Intel may never release a competitive 10nm CPU on desktop if a new roadmap is to be believed. It suggests that Intel will rely on its 14nm process to at least 2022 and perhaps even beyond.
Posted By Jon Martindale
corsair glaive rgb pro and ironclaw wireless gaming mouse
Computing

Corsair’s Ironclaw, Glaive gaming mice are tuned for performance and comfort

Corsair is adding wireless capabilities to its Ironclaw gaming mouse this year, while the Glaive RGB Pro has been updated for maximum comfort with thoughtful ergonomics. Both mice feature accurate tracking and durable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick -- the Asus ZenBook UX331UA -- will get the job done without digging too deeply into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
girl studying at computer
Photography

Illustrator teases tool to recolor an entire graphic in a few clicks

Not a fan of the colors in your graphic, but dreading the process of replacing each and every one? Adobe Illustrator could soon have a new tool that recolors an entire vector graphic at once, using the color palette from a photograph.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor
Computing

Intel’s CPU shortage is no longer affecting Microsoft’s sales

As manufacturers pivot to using other processors like AMD in their computers, Microsoft has been able to survive Intel’s CPU shortage just fine and says it is no longer worried about the shortage affecting Windows sales.
Posted By Anita George
A panel including George and Amal Clooney and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss the new Trial Watch app at Columbia University.
Computing

George Clooney and Microsoft’s TrialWatch hopes to put a spotlight on injustice

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday during an event at Columbia University — a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
raspberry pi 3 kits
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus