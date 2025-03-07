 Skip to main content
Honor MagicBook Pro 14 beats the new MacBook Air in one striking way

The lid of the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in green
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Although its name may suggest otherwise, Mobile World Congress (MWC) is not just a show for mobile devices. The business side touches every facet of the consumer technology industry, and many of the biggest companies unveil new products for the European and wider global markets.

The latest edition — MWC Barcelona 2025 — did oversee a return to form, with more mobile devices launched than in recent years, but one of the non-mobile devices that stood out for me was the Honor MagicBook Pro 14.

Why? Inside and out, it packs a big punch and won’t break the bank, but it does so in one of the most unique colorways I’ve seen on a laptop. Here are the key features, the color in question, and why it’s even more unique than the new Apple MacBook Air.

Flagship specs that you can customize

The Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in green and white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Honor MagicBook Pro 14 costs the equivalent of $800, and you get a lot of choices for that price. It comes with a choice of two processors — the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or Core Ultra 9 285H — and 1TB of storage. It comes with 16, 24, or 32GB of RAM depending on the processor and weighs just under 3 pounds.

Then there’s the choice of display, with the same 14.6-inch OLED display found across the touchscreen and non-touchscreen versions of the laptop. Whichever you choose, you’ll get a panel with excellent color accuracy that covers the entire DCI-P3 color space, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 700 nits.

The USB-C, HDMI and headphone jack ports on the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

There are also two USB 3.2 Type-C ports and two USB-A ports. The former support data speeds up to 10 Gbit/s and can be used to charge the device, but they are both on the left side of the machine next to the headphone jack and HDMI 2.1 port. On the other side, the two USB-C ports support data speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s, while there is also a full-HD webcam, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, two speakers, and three microphones.

The package is powered by a 92Wh battery that should deliver up to 12 hours of battery life but likely won’t match the new MacBook Air’s record 18-hour battery life. The Honor MagicBook Pro 14 isn’t the slimmest or lightest, but it is one of the most unique and striking laptops in one key way.

The most unique laptop color

The Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in green
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The majority of technology looks boring. Most smartphone makers offer devices in a small subset of the color spectrum, and while some phone makers also offer colorful choices, laptops, in particular, haven’t really followed.

Apple chose to take a step in this direction this week with the launch of the new MacBook Air, which swaps out the Space Gray model in favor of a lovely Sky Blue, but that’s still a version of a standardized color.

Honor chose the new MagicBook Pro 14 to debut a beautiful light green colorway that is one of the most striking. We’ve seen green in laptops before, but these have often been much darker hues that look almost black — I’ve never seen a company adopt such a light hue. Of course, light green won’t be for everyone, so there’s also a shiny white version that isn’t anywhere near as unique.

More laptops need to be colorful

The Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in green and white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

When Apple replaced Space Gray with Sky Blue in its new MacBook Air lineup, I was shocked. The company makes a range of beautiful and colorful iMacs, which are designed to be statement pieces in the home, but it hasn’t strayed from its core color values in the laptop space.

Many have waited for Apple to bring its iMac colors to more of its lineup, but even when doing so, the company has stuck to a core color choice. Yes, the new Sky Blue is absolutely stunning, but it’s not as out-there as bringing the yellow, purple, or pink iMac colors to the MacBook Air.

I hope that we see Apple launch more colorful laptops in the future, but until we do, the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 will remain one of the most unique color choices that you can buy. I also hope that more companies engage with color choices as laptops can be quite homogeneous, and I would love to see more colorful choices.

