If you're having PC memory issues, you might assume clearing your RAM's cache might sound like it'll make your PC run faster. But be careful, because it can actually slow it down and is unlikely to fix whatever problem you're facing. You can do it if you want to (and we'll show you how, below), but it's not something we recommend. Indeed, there are better ways to improve your PC's performance.

But if you think you have a legitimate reason, here's how to clear your RAM cache.

Why you shouldn't clear your RAM cache

Clearing your RAM cache is usually touted as a solution for not having enough memory on hand for the application(s) you're trying to run, leading to poor performance. But that really misunderstands how RAM actually works.

Free memory is wasted memory, right? That's why it's important you only buy or build a PC that has the amount of memory you need and not much more. It just doesn't do much when it isn't in use.

But it doesn't do nothing. To make use of that RAM, Windows, macOS, and other operating systems will load recently used or frequently used application data into your memory, so it's more readily available. This "cache" means that those apps start up faster, as opposed to your system having to grab the data from the comparatively slower storage. If your PC needs that memory for a new task that you're running, it'll just dump that cache and reallocate the memory for the task at hand. It doesn't need manually clearing first.

Indeed, manually clearing your cache will dump the data that's been preloaded, potentially making those frequently used applications run slower when you next need their data.

How to clear your RAM cache

If you really need to clear your RAM cache, then the best way to do it is just to restart your PC. Any time your PC is powered down, the data stored in the RAM is erased, since RAM is a volatile form of storage.

Reboot it, and you'll have a fresh set of RAM, ready to use.

If that fixed your problem, great! Just reboot when it comes up again. If you'd rather have a more permanent solution to the problem, though, try some of the tips below.

How to prevent RAM from filling up

If your RAM is frequently filled and running close to 100% of capacity, then you will indeed experience slowdowns, and preventing that from happening is a good way to improve your system's performance. But clearing the cache is at best a temporary solution, and at worst one that can actively harm your performance.

There are much better methods for maintaining enough RAM for all the tasks you need: