  1. Computing

How to split cells in Microsoft Excel

Mark Coppock
By

Microsoft Excel is an incredibly powerful application that can tackle everything from simple tables to complex financial spreadsheets, and you can even password-protect an Excel file to keep your data secure. It can take years to master Excel's functionality, and most of us don't have that much time.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Microsoft Excel

Sometimes, you have something very simple that you need to accomplish. Splitting a cell into multiple cells is one such task, and it can be helpful when you need to clean up a spreadsheet full of data. In this guide, we'll show you how to split cells in Microsoft Excel in a few easy steps.

How to split a cell into multiple rows

Splitting a cell into multiple rows can be helpful if you need to break out data such as names and titles. In the small example spreadsheet, that's exactly what we have.

Step 1: To split these cells into their separate parts, select them and then click on Text to Columns in the Data menu.

Selecting text and using Text to Columns in Microsoft Excel.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: In the dialog that pops up, you'll need to choose how to split your data. You can choose delimited, which splits the data based on characters embedded in it such as spaces and commas, or you can choose fixed width where your data is uniform. Here, we're using Delimited Data, so select that option and click Next. Here, we want to choose Space, because that's what separates each data element in our list. Excel will show you how your data will look in a preview at the bottom of the window.

You can choose to treat consecutive delimiters as one (such as having multiple spaces between each data element) or not, and whether to identify text via a qualifier.

how to split cells in excel choosing delimeter type
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: Click Next. In this window, you can choose the data format, the beginning destination cell (defaulted to the current cell), and some Advanced options such as how to recognize numeric data.

Note that the columns next to the destination cell must be empty or you'll be presented with an option to overwrite any existing data. It's best to create empty columns that equal the number of columns you'll need to display your split data.

how to split cells in excel setting other delimiter options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 4: Click Finish. Your data will now be split into multiple columns.

Data split into multiple columns in Microsoft Excel.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

How to split a column in Microsoft Excel

The process for splitting an entire column in Microsoft Excel is exactly the same as for splitting specific cells.

Step 1: You first select the column, and then click on Text to Columns in the Data menu.

how to split cells in excel selecting a column
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Next, simply follow the same steps as used in splitting a cell.

How to use a formula to split a cell in Microsoft Excel

When you have just two data element in cells and need to split them, there are two relatively easy formulas you can use that takes advantage of a couple of text function in Microsoft Excel. If you have more than two data elements, some complicated programming is required which is outside the scope of this guide.

Step 1: First, you'll use the formula =LEFT(A2,SEARCH(” “,A2)-1) in cell B2 in this example to pull out the first name. Replace the cell reference as required in your spreadsheet.

The LEFT text function will extract a specific number of characters from the left part of a cell. The SEARCH function will find the space that separates the data elements and tell the LEFT function how many characters to extract.

Using the LEFT function in Microsoft Excel.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Copy the formula to the rest of the cells, making sure to change the cell reference number accordingly. You can drag and copy the formula.

how to split cells in excel copy left function
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: Next, you'll use the formula =RIGHT(A2,LEN(A2)-SEARCH(" ",A2)) to extract the right portion of the cell. Again, make sure the cell references are correct.

Right extraction function in Microsoft Excel.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 4: Again, copy the formula to the rest of the cells, making sure to change the cell reference number accordingly. You can drag and copy the formula.

how to split cells in excel copy right function
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 5: These formulas are dynamic, meaning if you change a value in a cell then it will reflect in the split cells. Let's change Bob to Jose in the first cell.

Formulas are dynamic in Microsoft Excel.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

It's as easy as that. And now that you've successfully split your cells, you can manipulate your data in more fine-tuned ways.

Editors' Recommendations

The most common multi-monitor problems and how to fix them

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

What is Thunderbolt, and is it different from USB-C?

Dell XPS 15 9560 review

This gorgeous Dell XPS 17 is $250 off during Presidents Day!

dell xps 17 vs macbook pro 16 inch xps17 bottom interior fill 1 768x6400

Save $150 with this Presidents Day curved gaming monitor deal

Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a stand.

Secure all your devices with the Deeper Connect Pico VPN

The Deeper Connect Pico VPN and secure gateway device.

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 for Presidents Day

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Save up to $500 off a Samsung Frame TV during Presidents Day

The 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV in the dining room.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is only $850 during Presidents Day

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

Dell slashed $700 off this Alienware laptop for Presidents Day

alienware m17 r4 and m15 ces 2020 white with tobii faced right

Best Presidents Day TV deals and sales for 2022

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon deals 2 4 768x768

Our favorite Presidents Day refrigerator deal — save $300

Samsung 28-cubic foot smart side-by-side refrigerator in stainless steel in a kitchen.

The best Presidents Day washer and dryer bundle deal for 2022

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set in chapagne finish in a laundry room.

Save $100 on this 49-inch gaming monitor for Presidents Day

Samsung 32-inch curved 4K monitor on a desk.