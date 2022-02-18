  1. Computing

How to use dictation on a Mac

Sandy Writtenhouse
By

Using speech-to-text has become a popular way to use dictation on a Mac. It allows you to dictate documents, emails, and even text messages rather than typing them. If you want to try dictation on your Mac, you can use a handy built-in tool, so you don’t need a third-party app or dictation software.

With the dictation feature included in your keyboard settings, you can speak your text in apps like Pages, Notes, and Mail. You can also adjust settings for a keyboard shortcut to activate dictation and the language you speak. Let’s take a look at how to use dictation on a Mac, along with some common commands.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mac computer

Enable dictation on a Mac

The keyboard dictation is a feature that you need to turn on in order to use.

Step 1: Open your System Preferences using the icon in your Dock or the Apple icon in the menu bar, and choose Keyboard.

Step 2: Select the Dictation tab in the keyboard settings.

Step 3: Next to Dictation, pick On.

Dictation turned On in the Keyboard Preferences on Mac.

Step 4: You’ll see a pop-up message letting you know that what you dictate will be sent to Apple to convert it to text. If you want to continue, click Enable Dictation. Otherwise, choose Cancel.

Apple's privacy message when enabling Dictation on Mac.

Step 5: To use a different language, click the Language drop-down box and either pick a language from the list or select Customize to add one.

Language drop-down list for Dictation.

Step 6: To use a different keyboard shortcut to turn on dictation, click the Shortcut drop-down box and choose the one you want. You can also set your own keyboard shortcut by selecting Customize and entering the combination you want to use.

Shortcut drop-down list for Dictation.

Step 7: To use a specific microphone for the input, click the Drop-Down Arrow below the Microphone icon on the left.

When you finish, close the System Preferences window, and you’re set.

Should you choose to turn off keyboard dictation later, return to the Keyboard settings in System Preferences and select Off on the Dictation tab.

Microphone drop-down list for Dictation.

Use dictation on a Mac

Once you have dictation enabled, you can simply use the keyboard shortcut to begin using it.

Step 1: Place your cursor in the app where you want to speak the text.

Step 2: Press the key combination or choose Edit > Start Dictation from the menu bar, and you’ll see a small microphone icon appear on the screen.

Begin speaking, and you’ll see your text appear in the app and the icon fluctuate for volume as you speak.

how to use dictation mac notes app

Step 3: To change the language while you’re dictating, click the current language below the microphone icon and select a new one.

Languages for Dictation on Mac.

Step 4: To stop using dictation, click Done below the microphone icon, enter the keyboard shortcut, or press your Return key.

Common dictation commands

As you speak your text, you’ll likely need to perform actions like starting a new paragraph and inserting punctuation marks.

Here are some common commands you’ll need:

  • New line: Start a new line.
  • New paragraph: Start a new paragraph.
  • Tab key: Move the cursor to the next tab.
  • Caps on: Format the following in title case.
  • Caps off: Return to the default letter case.
  • All caps: Format the following word in all uppercase letters.
  • All caps on: Format the following phrase in all uppercase letters.
  • All caps off: Return to the default letter case.

To include punctuation marks, symbols, and special characters, use the following:

  • Punctuation: Say the name of the punctuation mark, such as “comma,” “period,” “question mark,” “open parenthesis,” and “close parenthesis.”
  • Symbols: Say the name of the symbol or character, like “ampersand,” “asterisk,” “at sign,” “caret,” and “percent sign."
  • Emojis: Say the name of the emoji, such as “smiley face,” “frowny face,” or “winky face.”

For a complete list, take a look at the Apple support page for dictation commands on Mac.

Whether for convenience or necessity, MacOS makes it easy to dictate what you need. And remember, you can use dictation on your iPhone as well as non-Apple software like Microsoft Word too!

Editors' Recommendations

New Windows 11 update improves gaming in windowed mode

A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

Best gaming laptop deals for February 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best laptop deals and sales for February 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

The price of Norton antivirus dropped to $25 today

The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.

Don’t miss this AirPods deals flash sale at Amazon — from $99

AirPods 3, AirPods, and AirPods Pro sitting in their charging cases.

Apple Watch Series 7 down to lowest price of 2022

Different variations of the display of the Apple Watch Series 7.

What you need to know before playing Horizon Forbidden West: The story so far

horizon zero dawn the frozen wild review campfire

All HP gaming laptop models are on sale right now!

Angled image of the HP Victus 16.

Austin Butler brings back the King in first Elvis trailer

Austin Butler as Elvis.

Intel to help ease GPU shortage with 4 million Arc GPUs

Concept art of an Intel DG2 graphics card.

Dell slashes the price of their XPS laptops and desktops

Dell XPS Dekstop - Intel Core i5 - SSD

Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta set their final seasons; Fargo lives on

Rachel Brosnahan and Donald Glover.

Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

Toshiba - 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV