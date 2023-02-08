Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s event on Tuesday in which it showed off a ChatGPT-powered version of the Edge browser and Bing search engine, Google is making final preparations for its own AI event in Paris on Wednesday that’s expected to showcase its recently unveiled generative AI chatbot, Bard.

“We’re reimagining how people search for, explore, and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” the web giant says in a message on its YouTube channel. “Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps, and beyond.”

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot that’s been getting huge amounts of attention since it was unveiled in November, Google’s Bard chatbot is also designed to respond to human inquiries with text that’s natural and conversational.

Microsoft recently invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and appears to have stolen a march on Google after announcing its plan on Tuesday to incorporate elements of the impressive ChatGPT into Edge and Bing in a bid to further improve the usability of those tools.

Google has been working on Bard for some time, but it seems that the fuss over ChatGPT has prompted it to finally put its chatbot well and truly in the spotlight. All eyes will be on Paris today to see how the company plans to use Bard to boost Google tools such as Search and Maps, among others.

How to watch

Google’s AI event is taking place on Wednesday, February 8, in Paris, France. It begins at 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT).

You can watch a livestream of the event either via the video player embedded at the top of this page or by heading to Google’s YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed.

