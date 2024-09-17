 Skip to main content
This 15.6-inch HP laptop is only $339 at Walmart today

The HP 15.6-inch fd0025st Windows 11 Laptop.
Check out the Walmart deals happening today and you’ll be delighted to see there’s $260 off a great HP 15.6-inch laptop as part of its ongoing back-to-school sales. The laptop won’t be the speediest around but it’s ideal for taking to class and it looks pretty nice too. One of the better laptop deals around, it normally costs $599 but it’s currently down to $339 which is a great price for any student on a budget. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch laptop

At this price, you won’t be scoring one of the best laptops but this HP 15.6-inch laptop will be useful for basic work like typing up documents, browsing online, or catching up on study notes. This model uses a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly straightforward stuff but at this price, it works.

More appealing is the 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and micro-edge bezels so it doesn’t take up any more space than it needs to. The HP 15.6-inch laptop is pretty sleek overall and available in an attractively subtle spruce blue color. As one of the best laptop brands, HP knows how to get the best from cheaper components. It has essentials like Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support, while the battery life promises up to 10 hours of video playback which is fairly respectable for that kind of price.

On the simpler side of things, the HP 15.6-inch laptop has those things you don’t think of too. That includes a numeric keypad which is convenient, along with fast-charge technology, multi-touch support on the touchpad, and a HP True Vision HD camera with AI noise removal. None of these may be features that you boast about to your friends but they’re the little extras that add up and make your working or studying time easier.

Usually costing $599, the HP 15.6-inch laptop is down to $339 right now at Walmart. That means a sizeable discount of $260 which makes this highly affordable for students who are still seeking an inexpensive laptop for class. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

