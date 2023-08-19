Don’t miss your chance to get this HP laptop with Windows 11 for $150

While there are laptops that can handle everything you throw at them because they’re equipped with the most advanced components, you don’t need to splurge on these machines if you’re only going to carry out simple tasks. The HP Laptop 14, which is down to $150 on Best Buy following a $50 discount on its original price of $200, may be enough. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of this deal though, so if you’re interested, don’t wait for the last minute — buy the laptop right now.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14

The HP Laptop 14 runs on the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. These specifications are a far cry from the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but they’re sufficient for functions like doing online research, typing reports, and managing spreadsheets. The laptop’s 14-inch screen with HD resolution and minimal bezels is also great for watching streaming shows and browsing social media. Its 64GB eMMC may have limited space, but you can supplement it by using cloud storage for your files.

If you’re always on the move, you can keep using the HP Laptop 14 because it can last up to 11.5 hours, with HP Fast Charge capable of bringing its battery up from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in. This means you can join online meetings and make video calls as long as there’s an available Wi-Fi network, using the laptop’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones.

Laptop deals can go to either ends of the spectrum, from basic devices to powerful machines, but if you’re only going to focus on everyday activities, the HP Laptop 14 may be what you need. From a sticker price of $200, it’s currently even more affordable from Best Buy after a $50 discount that pulls its price down to just $150. There’s not much time left on the offer, and there’s also a chance that stock runs out sooner than you expect, so you’re going to want to purchase the HP Laptop 14 immediately to make sure that you get one for this cheap.

