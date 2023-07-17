 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

8 laptop deals (including gaming laptops) we love in HP’s latest sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

Now’s a great time to take a look at HP laptop deals because HP just launched a sale that’s offering massive discounts. Whether you’re looking for a laptop for work or school, a Chromebook, a 2-in-1 laptop, or a gaming laptop, there’s surely something that will fit your needs and budget. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so to help you make your decision on what laptop to buy quicker, we’ve gathered some of the top bargains right here. If a device catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook 14a — $210, was $310

The HP Chromebook 14a with a yellow and green wallpaper.

If you’re looking for cheap Chromebook deals, check out the HP Chromebook 14a. A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, and it uses web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software that you have to install. This allows the HP Chromebook 14a to still provide smooth performance despite being equipped with just the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. The device also comes with a 14-inch HD screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage that’s supplemented by Google Drive.

HP Laptop 14z — $280, was $450

A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

If you want an affordable Windows-based laptop, go for the HP Laptop 14z, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD. In one of the cheapest laptop deals from HP, you’ll be getting the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s more than enough for your daily tasks like typing documents and watching streaming content. The HP Laptop 14z is also equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, making it portable enough to easily carry around with you wherever you go.

Related

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.

For those want a bigger screen on their laptop — like a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution — the HP Laptop 17z could be the one for you. With its relatively larger screen, it will be easier to look at the finer details of the projects that you’re working on and the videos that you’re watching. It’s good for basic functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 128GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop — $480, was $700

The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop in tent mode.

If you’re browsing 2-in-1 laptop deals because you like the versatility of these devices, we highly recommend the HP Pavilion x360. Like our laptop buying guide says, it combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen through 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD display that allows it to quickly switch between forms. The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop — $750, was $1,000

HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to enjoy the best PC games because there are affordable gaming laptops like the HP Victus 15. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — with these specifications, you can play the most popular titles, though you may have to downgrade to low graphic settings for the more demanding ones. The HP Victus 15 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,000, was $1,400

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop for Cyber Monday product image.

The HP Spectre x360 is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that top-tier machines are packing, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The 360-degree hinges are still here, attaching the device’s 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen to its body, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home out of the box, installed in its 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 16t gaming laptop — $1,250, was $1,500

The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Jump into modern PC gaming with the HP Omen 16t, which runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 512GB SSD that offers ample storage space for several AAA titles and all the necessary updates, as well as a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 17t gaming laptop — $2,250, was $2,600

If you want the absolute best that HP offers in its gaming laptop deals, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 17t. You’ll be prepared for the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also features a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to invest in monitor deals, and it runs on Windows 11 Home that’s pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Building a gaming PC? This MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU is 35% off
The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a gray background.

There are lots of gaming PC deals to choose from if you want a pre-built machine, but for those who prefer to build their own gaming desktops, or for gamers who are thinking about making component upgrades, you should be looking for offers like Amazon's 35% discount for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The GPU will be yours for $320, for savings of $170 on its original price of $490, but only if you act fast because there's no telling how long its stocks will last.

Why you should buy the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, you should be paying the most attention to the graphics card. That's because it's the component that plays the biggest part in making sure the games that you play look beautiful, as it enables high frame rates and resolutions. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which sits at the sweet spot before you experience diminishing returns from more expensive GPUs, will let you play at 1440p resolution with decent frame rates. It's enough to play the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to choose low to medium graphics settings. Still, the RTX 3060 Ti remains the best graphics card under $500, as identified by our roundup of the best graphics cards.

Read more
Flash sale knocks $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming laptop deals with a huge $1,000 off the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop. It's usually priced at $2,250 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,250 which is a pretty sweet deal for the spec it offers. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can hit the buy button below to go straight to the source and make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop
Offering all the hardware you could need from a gaming laptop at this price, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is immediately appealing. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage space. That's just what you need while gaming at the moment, and at a great price. There's also the most important component of a gaming laptop -- the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so it's going to be great at handling the latest games without a hitch. It also has a great display with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The refresh after is more than you'll ever need but it's nice to know there won't be any fears about motion blur here. There's also Nvidia G-Sync support to further cut down on screen tearing.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $700 off today
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of the most powerful and popular gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $700 discount that pulls the machine's price down from $1,900 to $1,200. It's still not going to be considered affordable, but if you'd like to enjoy some savings while taking advantage of one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals available now, you shouldn't miss this offer. Add the device to your cart, then check out right away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, as it features a thin and light design that houses a 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike most gaming laptops that are large and bulky, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is built as a portable device that's easy to carry with you anywhere, so that you can scratch that gaming itch wherever you are.

Read more