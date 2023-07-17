Now’s a great time to take a look at HP laptop deals because HP just launched a sale that’s offering massive discounts. Whether you’re looking for a laptop for work or school, a Chromebook, a 2-in-1 laptop, or a gaming laptop, there’s surely something that will fit your needs and budget. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so to help you make your decision on what laptop to buy quicker, we’ve gathered some of the top bargains right here. If a device catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook 14a — $210, was $310

If you’re looking for cheap Chromebook deals, check out the HP Chromebook 14a. A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, and it uses web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software that you have to install. This allows the HP Chromebook 14a to still provide smooth performance despite being equipped with just the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. The device also comes with a 14-inch HD screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage that’s supplemented by Google Drive.

HP Laptop 14z — $280, was $450

If you want an affordable Windows-based laptop, go for the HP Laptop 14z, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD. In one of the cheapest laptop deals from HP, you’ll be getting the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s more than enough for your daily tasks like typing documents and watching streaming content. The HP Laptop 14z is also equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, making it portable enough to easily carry around with you wherever you go.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

For those want a bigger screen on their laptop — like a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution — the HP Laptop 17z could be the one for you. With its relatively larger screen, it will be easier to look at the finer details of the projects that you’re working on and the videos that you’re watching. It’s good for basic functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 128GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop — $480, was $700

If you’re browsing 2-in-1 laptop deals because you like the versatility of these devices, we highly recommend the HP Pavilion x360. Like our laptop buying guide says, it combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen through 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD display that allows it to quickly switch between forms. The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop — $750, was $1,000

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to enjoy the best PC games because there are affordable gaming laptops like the HP Victus 15. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — with these specifications, you can play the most popular titles, though you may have to downgrade to low graphic settings for the more demanding ones. The HP Victus 15 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,000, was $1,400

The HP Spectre x360 is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that top-tier machines are packing, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The 360-degree hinges are still here, attaching the device’s 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen to its body, and it’s also got Windows 11 Home out of the box, installed in its 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 16t gaming laptop — $1,250, was $1,500

Jump into modern PC gaming with the HP Omen 16t, which runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 512GB SSD that offers ample storage space for several AAA titles and all the necessary updates, as well as a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 17t gaming laptop — $2,250, was $2,600

If you want the absolute best that HP offers in its gaming laptop deals, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 17t. You’ll be prepared for the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also features a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to invest in monitor deals, and it runs on Windows 11 Home that’s pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD.

