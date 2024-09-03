 Skip to main content
The HP Omen gaming PC is $700 off the day after Labor Day

HP has continued its Labor Day deals for a little longer, meaning there’s still time to save $700 off the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. If you’re looking for a setup to rest at home rather than a gaming laptop, this is an ideal opportunity to do so for less. Usually $2,050, it’s down to $1,350 for a limited time, making this one of the better gaming PC deals at the moment. If that sounds instantly appealing, you’re in the right place. We’re here to tell you more about this attractive HP Omen 45L deal.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

HP doesn’t feature in our look at the best gaming PCs, but don’t let that put you off — HP is a highly respected brand and has been around for a long time. With this HP Omen 45L, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700K processor along with 16GB of Kingston Fury 5200 memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlight is its graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s a great choice at this price and perfect for teaming up with one of the best gaming monitors.

More than just its core hardware, the HP Omen 45L has an Omen Cryo Chamber, which means its liquid cooler radiator can pull in cool air from the surrounding environment to cool down the processor. The case is built for expansion too, so it’s simple to upgrade the memory, storage drives, and even add things to the interior expansion slots. You’re in full control here right down to the Omen Gaming Hub allowing you to tweak and overclock certain components. You can even use the app to personalize how the lights look, right down to implementing a variety of effects like ambient, wave, and more.

A perfect choice for the discerning gamer who wants a prebuilt PC with expansion capabilities, the HP Omen 45L normally costs $2,050. Right now, you can buy it from HP for $1,350 as part of its ongoing Labor Day sales. The $700 discount is likely to end soon, so grab it now before you miss out.

