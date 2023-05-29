 Skip to main content
HP's perfect student laptop is $200 off for Memorial Day

Andrew Morrisey
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Memorial Day is now a good day for parents and students to celebrate some savings, as HP has discounted one of its more popular laptops aimed at students. The HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop is marked down and to and impressive sale price of $350. This is a savings of $250, as it would regularly set you back $600. It isn’t the most powerful laptop in the world, but it’s got a lot of capability for the price point, and it easily competes with many of the best budget laptops on the market from a price standpoint.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop

The HP Pavilion is a great laptop for students looking to get a head start on savings and studies over the summer. It’s up there with several of the best laptops for college, and it has a large, 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for both taking notes in class and watching movies on the weekend. Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen chip in for the show as well. Because this is a larger-sized laptop, it can house a larger battery. In most cases you’ll get a full day of use with this laptop, and fast charging technology will get you to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. HP is among our best laptop brands as well, so you know you’re getting a computer that can last.

And even though the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop’s specs aren’t going to stack up against high-end video editing equipment, you’re getting a lot of capability at this price point. It has a 4.4 GHz Intel processor and Intel UHD graphics. It has 8GB of RAM, which is plenty in most cases, though it does only have 128GB of hard drive space. This is plenty for all of your base software, but you may want to look into something like the best cloud storage services if you have lots of media you want regular access to. This laptop also has an HD webcam, which is comparable to many of the best laptops for videoconferencing and makes it easy to keep in touch with friends and family.

While the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop would regularly cost $600, today you can save $250 for Memorial Day and grab it for the sale price of $350. HP is including free shipping with Memorial Day orders as well.

