 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This classic HP student laptop is over half off today

By
The HP Pavilion 16t laptop with a colorful screen.
HP

With the rising demand for student laptop deals as the new school year draws nearer, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — a 55% discount for this configuration of the HP Pavilion 16t that’s originally priced at $1,000, so you’ll only have to pay $450 for it. This device will be a valuable tool for any student across all levels, but if you want to get it with savings of $550, you should push forward with the transaction immediately as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 16t laptop

Students will be able to efficiently finish their daily schoolwork with the HP Pavilion 16t, which is powered by the Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it will be more than enough to deal with usual tasks such as doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed, for an operating system that will be familiar for most students, and it features a 512GB SSD that should provide more than enough storage space for all of the files for the whole school year.

As you can probably guess from its name, the HP Pavilion 16t is equipped with a 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and vivid colors when working on projects, It’s also an excellent display for watching streaming shows during break times. The laptop also comes with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction for smooth video during online classes, and integrated dual-array digital microphones for crystal clear voices.

The HP Pavilion 16t, a device that’s highly recommended if you’re planning to buy one for your child in preparation for the next school year, is featured in one of the most attractive laptop deals in the market right now. From its original price of $1,000, it’s all the way down to just $450 from Amazon following a $550 discount. We’re not sure how long you’ve got left to buy the HP Pavilion 16t laptop for less than half-price though, so if you’re interested, you should complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $500
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

Dell is probably one of the best laptop brands in the business, if only for the fact that it has one of the widest selections of laptops you could think about. That includes things like Alienware, which makes some of the best gaming laptops, as well as the Inspiron lineup, which are pretty solid budget laptops. That means there is a little bit of everything for everybody, so whichever laptop you want to snag, there is probably something under the Dell brand in some configuration that will work for you.
Of course, having so many options can be a bit overwhelming for somebody who isn't familiar with Dell or the laptop market, which is why we scoured the Dell website and other retailers for our favorite picks and listed them below. This list has a lot of crossover with the best Dell XPS deals, student laptop deals and gaming laptop deals, so make sure to check out some of those other great laptop deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $480, was $700

Read more
The Surface Pro 9 finally has a significant price cut
The screen of the Surface Pro 9 on a table.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Some laptop deals come around often, but we haven't seen the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 on sale for a while now. That’s changed today with Walmart discounting it by $400. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,200 for what we’re guessing is going to be a very limited time. The laptop looks great while packing some excellent hardware. Here’s everything you need to know before you tap the buy button, but bear in mind that you likely to need to be quick to snag that awesome discount.

Read more
The Dell G16 is discounted to under $1,000 for a limited time
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

PC gaming has been one of the best ways to experience new and thrilling titles for years now. This isn’t to say that those of us using a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X are having less fun than our computer counterparts, but for “sky is the limit” customizations, a PC is your best bet. And to that end, we found a terrific promo while perusing through Dell laptop deals.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for only $950. At full price, this bad boy usually goes for $1,250.

Read more