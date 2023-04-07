 Skip to main content
Perfect for school, this HP 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off for a limited time

Students who need a reliable laptop for their daily workload should check out the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device already provides immense value for its original price of $800, so it’s an even bigger steal at just $550 following a $250 discount from HP. Like most laptop deals that are perfect for school, we don’t expect this offer to last long, so if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you’ll have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop

In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop will be able to keep up with all kinds of tasks for school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s also got 8GB of RAM that’s a good starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The device has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for joining online classes and meetings.

Elevating the HP Pavilion x360 above traditional laptops is its ability to switch between laptop mode and tablet mode. It’s 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can serve as a tablet by flipping the keyboard under the screen. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen to its body. Students will be able to enjoy the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen in one device that can easily change forms depending on what’s needed.

Not all 2-in-1 laptop deals are appropriate for students, but HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 is perfect because of the affordable price on a dependable device. A $250 discount brings its price down to just $550 from its sticker price of $800, but we’re not sure how long you’ve got before it disappears. If you think the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect purchase for you, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

