Falling on the third Monday of every February, President’s Day (celebrated in honor of George Washington) is one of those holidays that offer bargain-hungry deal-hunters a reprieve in the “dry season” that falls between the New Year’s and spring sales. HP runs seasonal sales like these year-round, all of which offer some nice discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and more, and its ongoing Presidents Day Sale is no exception.

The HP Presidents Day Sale has some particularly juicy price cuts on laptops – which is only natural given that these are HP’s bread and butter – including a few of our favorites, such as the superb HP Spectre x360 13 ultrabooks which only seem to get better every year. We’ve picked out the best laptop deals from the sale below, and if you’re looking for other deals on desktop PCs, printers, and displays, then also be sure to take a peek at our roundup of the entire HP Presidents Day Sale here.

HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 Laptop – $730 (was $1,150)

Considering that the Spectre x360 is arguably HP’s best laptop and ranks among the top ultrabooks that money can buy, it’s only fitting that we lead with this one. The HP Spectre x360 13 has long topped our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, and although this model is a slightly older one packing an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU (along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), its specs remain solid by today’s standards – and you’re still getting the Spectre’s excellent build quality and sleek aesthetics.

The included stylus pen and fold-flat 13.3-inch touchscreen also make this 13.3-inch laptop an incredibly versatile machine. Its price is nothing to sneeze at, either: The HP Presidents Day Sale lets you snag this premium 2-in-1 for just $730 right now.

HP 15t Laptop – $410 (was $1,250)

Sometimes all you need is a basic, cheap, and sturdy laptop, and that’s precisely the kind of no-nonsense work machine that HP built its name on decades ago. The HP 15t laptop is one such computer, and for its super-low sale price, it packs some pretty impressive hardware, such as a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

That CPU, one of Intel’s latest models, is paired with 8GB of RAM, and for storage, the HP 15t has a 128GB solid state drive. The HP Presidents Day Sale knocks this 15-inch workhorse down to just $410 right now, which makes the HP 15t one of the cheapest 10th-gen i7 laptops out there at the moment.

HP Pavilion 15z Touchscreen Laptop – $510 (was $1,300)

Convertible 2-in-1s like the HP Spectre x360 13 are pretty hot nowadays, and while a touch display adds a lot of convenience and versatility to a laptop, not everybody needs or wants that fold-flat hybrid design. That’s why an increasing number of laptops – even very affordable ones like this HP Pavilion 15z – are combining touchscreens with more traditional laptop bodies.

The HP Pavilion 15z looks like a regular laptop (which it basically is), but its 15.6-inch HD display is also a touchscreen. Under the hood, it runs on one of AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs that features built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics paired with 16GB of RAM, meaning you can easily do a little gaming on this thing. The HP Presidents Day Sale means you can score this feature-rich and budget-friendly touchscreen laptop for $510.

HP Omen 15t Gaming Laptop – $920 (was $1,300)

HP might not be the first PC maker that pops into your head when you think of video games, but there are more than a few very good gaming machines bearing this brand’s name. The HP Omen 15t laptop is one of them: This particular model is especially worth a look since it comes loaded with one of Nvidia’s newer 16-series graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which is arguably the best midrange GPU out there at the moment.

Along with that, the HP Omen 15t packs a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The HP Presidents Day Sale cuts almost $400 off its normal price, bringing it down to $920 and making this one of the best gaming laptops to be found for less than a grand right now.

HP Envy 17t Laptop – $1,049 (was $1,700)

In the age of ultrabooks, 17-inch laptops might seem a bit passe, but these beefier laptops definitely have a place. With a 17.3-inch Full HD display, the HP Envy 17t gives you quite a bit more screen real estate than standard 15.6-inch laptops (and that’s to say nothing of the smaller 13- and 14-inch machines which are all the rage today), making this PC a viable desktop replacement altogether.

That’s even more true when you look at what’s inside: This HP Envy 17t runs on one of the newer 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD; you even get an Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated GPU for some light to moderate gaming. In other words, this laptop can pretty much do it all, and at an impressive price point thanks to the HP Presidents Day Sale which lets you score it for $1,049.

HP Spectre Folio 13t 2-in-1 Laptop – $960 (was $1,300)

The Spectre Folio could be called the red-headed step-child of the HP laptop stable, but in this case, that’s a very good thing. This unique 2-in-1 follows in the footsteps of Microsoft’s Surface Pro series in that rather than being more or less a traditional laptop with a fold-flat touch display, the Spectre Folio takes more of a “tablet first, laptop second” design approach with its folding keyboard case.

This makes the 13-inch Spectre Folio slimmer, lighter, and easier to carry than most other 2-in-1s, and its gorgeous leather-clad design doesn’t hurt, either. Combine this with an 8th-gen i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an outstanding battery life and you’ve got a very capable machine for work and entertainment – all for just $960 during the HP Presidents Day Sale.

Looking for more great stuff? Find HP, Dell, MacBook, and more great laptop deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations