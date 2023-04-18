 Skip to main content
Usually $1828, this HP work-from-home laptop is $599 today

Jennifer Allen
By

HP has one of the more impressive laptop deals at the moment with a huge $1,229 off the HP ProBook G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition. Designed with business users in mind, this is a huge discount with the laptop normally costing $1,828 but currently down to $599. Unlikely to stay this price for long, let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook G8

As one of the best laptop brands, HP knows how to specialize in certain areas such as business needs. This laptop is a pretty great spec anyhow for the price. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch full HD screen looks great with 250 nits of brightness, anti-glare properties and narrow bezels. It also has a 87% screen-to-body ratio so it’s sleeker than most laptops. A 720p HD webcam is protected with a physical shutter while the keyboard is backlit for added convenience.

However, what makes the HP ProBook G8 stand out among the other best laptops is its security features. Designed with business users in mind, it has preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection that’s perfect for small and medium-sized businesses. It has a self-healing BIOS so it can automatically recover the BIOS from malware or corruption. HP Sure Sense uses deep learning AI to spot when malware is trying to infiltrate your laptop while there’s HP Sure Click which stops you from opening nefarious files.

If you run a small business, all these features mean you can feel more confident that your data is being kept safe here, even if you’re not as tech-savvy as you’d like to be. Alongside that are standard HP features like long battery life, plenty of ports including HDMI, and a sleek exterior that will look good wherever you take it.

The HP ProBook G8 Notebook is normally priced at $1,828. Right now, HP has cut its price by a huge amount bringing it down to $599. A considerable saving of $1,229 may have just made it a must-buy for you and your business. If you agree, hit the buy button now before the deal ends.

