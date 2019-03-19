Share

If your 2019 spring cleaning involves getting rid of some of your old tech, then the HP spring sale is the perfect opportunity to score some new hardware at huge discounts. From now until the end of Saturday, March 23, the HP spring sale lets you take as much as 58 percent off of a huge range of laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, potentially saving you more than $1,000. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best deals below, and be sure to also check out the entire sale lineup to see everything on offer.

HP Laptop Deals

Laptops are HP’s bread and butter, so it’s only natural that the HP spring sale features a bundle of them (as well as a few of the biggest discounts). Whether you’re looking for a beefy desktop replacement or a compact 2-in-1 hybrid laptop, the HP spring sale has you covered:

HP Pavilion 15t laptop – $580 ($420 off): The Pavilion series has been HP’s flagship line of Windows PCs since 1995. This modern 15.6-inch Pavilion laptop packs an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, and along with the latest hardware, you also get a handy touch display.

HP Desktop PC deals

Although laptops are great for portability, desktops are still the best choice for serious work and gaming stations thanks to their bigger screens, nicer keyboards, and dedicated mice. The HP spring sale has a handful of great deals on desktop computers, too, from all-in-one PCs to towers:

HP Pavilion 590-p0025z desktop tower – $530 ($150 off): The Pavilion series got its start with desktop computers, and this tower PC captures the no-frills, no-nonsense, wallet-friendly ethos of the line: It packs an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G four-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD for plenty of storage space, and a Radeon RX 550 dedicated graphics card for light gaming.

HP Printer Deals and More

The HP spring sale features a smorgasbord of laptop and desktop PC deals, but there are also a few juicy discounts on printers as well as a couple other cool items like a beefy curved monitor (perfect for your gaming battle station):

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One printer – $50 ($50 off): Printers aren’t as exciting as laptops and gaming PCs, but they’re vital for any home office. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a fortune on one, and the OfficeJet 3830 is an affordable all-in-one printer, scanner, and copier that’s perfect for users with basic printing needs. It’s even got Wi-Fi connectivity for remote printing, which is a nice feature at this price point.

HP Spring Sale

