Digital Trends
Computing

HP blasts a supercomputer into orbit and it’s (mostly) still in one piece

Arif Bacchus
By
hp supercomputer still alive in space spacex dragon capsule 3 720x720

Back in August 2017, HP Enterprise teamed up with Space X and NASA to send a supercomputer to the International Space Station. Part of a year-long mission to test if the systems onboard the computer could survive the harsh environments of space, it is now still alive and partly in working order, Wired reports.

Built with help from NASA, and based on HP Enterprises’ Apollo 40 servers, the supercomputer’s 32 cores all kept working all year despite the radiation of space. There were, however, several periods where the connections to NASA were down for three seconds to 20 minutes at eight times during the day. Despite the downtime, data was not lost, which is something that shows big potential for use in space, according to HP.

“There’s a lot of 4K cameras and videos on ISS looking for something … We should do that kind of general-purpose image processing on board and save that bandwidth for other things,”  HP told Wired.

Parts of the Linux-powered supercomputer were also protected by a custom water-cooled enclosure and software which would default it to safe mode if radiation and heat thresholds were met. Unfortunately, that system wasn’t 100 percent accurate and failures occurred on nine out of 20 of the solid-state drives onboard.

Likewise, power failures were common for the supercomputer, happening four times during the one-year testing period. That shows that while the supercomputer might not be perfect, it still holds value for NASA for tasks like crunching data and beaming it back to Earth.

“They learned a few things and they demonstrated that the system works in space. …It gives NASA the option to purchase a capability we may need in the future rather than developing it ourselves,” NASA’s David Hornyak told Wired.

NASA provides a full rundown of the initial mission online and HP also dives deeper into the technical details of its supercomputer offerings on its website. The rocket carrying the supercomputer originally launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but after the initial success, HP is now announcing plans to allow more researchers to access the Spaceborne supercomputer.

That should make computing in space much easier for the astronauts looking down on Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Hackers sold 120 million private Facebook messages, report says
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Dell takes up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks for Black Friday

Dell just dropped its Black Friday ad this year, and shoppers can find some substantial savings on laptops, desktops, and other technology items. Some of the biggest deals include up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1-firmup-review-display-front
Buying Guides

Everything you need to know about laptop displays

From contrast and color gamut to refresh rate and screen resolution, here’s our guide to the terms you need to understand when considering a laptop display, along with what to look for in each one.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Product Review

This $450, 15-inch Chromebook can work all day and play all night

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 takes the company’s very good 15-inch Chromebook and lets you spin the display. You won’t want to use it as a tablet, but it’s a good option for inexpensive Netflix binging.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best scary stories from the internet slender man
Computing

Urban legends for the digital age: The best scary stories from the internet

In need of some simple scares this Halloween? We've combed the internet for the best creepypastas, urban legends, and scary stories. From found footage YouTube videos to a deceptively scary wiki, these stories are sure to spook.
Posted By Will Nicol
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Dell patent hints at a super-thin, OLED-backlit keyboard

Dell has been awarded a new patent for laptop keyboard backlighting which could eliminate bleeding around the keycaps and even make it so that you can display multiple colors on single keycaps at the same time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft patent could let you write on both sides of the Surface Pro

A Microsoft patent application for a new type of reflective display was discovered today, and it looks like something that might one day change the way consumers interact with touch-screen-Surface devices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
oculus
Computing

Oculus VR could upgrade the Rift with a new display in 2019

Oculus could be set to release a new version of its Rift headset in 2019, but it will be more of a modest upgrade than a true sequel. The Rift S, as its purportedly called, will have a new display, and inside-out tracking.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to take a screenshot on a Mac
Computing

Apple patent suggests future Macs could use eye tracking to go hands-free

A public Apple patent called "Gaze detection in a 3D mapping environment" includes mentions which hint that one day you might be able to ditch your mouse and look at your Mac in a completely different way. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Mobile

Apple misses estimates for the iPhone, but still made more money than in 2017

Apple didn't quite hit estimates for iPhone units in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, but despite that, it made more money than expected. How? Well, largely by raising the average selling price of the iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

How Nvidia's new tech could dramatically increase gameplay performance

Nvidia's new DLSS technology is exciting, but what is it and how does it work? In this guide we'll teach you everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX DLSS technology, so you can decide if you need it or not.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

New MacBook Air might not be as fast as you think, early benchmarks show

Early performance testing results show the processor on board the new MacBook Air 2018 show it is just slightly faster than the one in the MacBook, but the device still packs considerably more power than last generation's MacBook Air.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
facebook messenger lite apple ios macbook iphone 4 5 6 app
Computing

Hackers sold 120 million private Facebook messages, report says

Up to 120 million private Facebook messages were being sold online by hackers this fall. The breach was first discovered in September and the messages were obtained through unnamed rogue browser extensions. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
rtx 2070 vs 1080 rtx2070 11
Computing

The RTX 2070 is here, but is it that much better than the GTX 1080?

The new battle of the more-than-mid-range cards is on and it's the RTX 2070 versus the GTX 1080. One is newer with newer features, but does it offer much in the way of performance improvements?
Posted By Jon Martindale