The HP Tango smart printer clearly wants you to confuse it for a book

Remember when printers used to look like, well, printers? HP’s latest addition to the world of paper and ink is the Tango — a device designed to look nothing like a conventional printer. At first glance, the HP Tango appears to be perhaps a small fabric layer box, or a very thick book, but within is a small wireless printer boasting some tricks. Starting from $150 for the base unit, and $50 extra for the Tango X model with fabric, the mini-stealth printer might play as more of a centerpiece than something to hide away.

Announced as the world’s first smart home printer, the HP Tango is more than just a little printer with a form factor of 14.8 x 8.1 x 3.6 inches and only 6.8 pounds. Starting with more traditional functions, the Tango can wirelessly print a black print resolution of up to 1,200 x 2,000 dpi and a color resolution of up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi. The printer itself is a thermal inkjet machine and can print at up to 11 pages per minute. Overall, the HP Tango presents decent specifications for its size to those looking to purchase a new inkjet printer.

But, none of the above functions make this printer any smarter than the one you might already own, so what is it hiding? HP says the Tango gains extra smarts for the home thanks to its ability to allow users to print from anywhere, whether that is on the same Wi-Fi network as the device or half-way around the world. The Tango works in conjunction with the HP Smart app to enable printing almost anywhere.

HP has also squeezed a few other smart features into the app including instant notifications for when you run out of ink, easy scanning of documents with your smartphone’s camera, and a setup wizard for getting your Tango connected and ready. Users can also opt to have the printer automatically order additional ink when it is low thanks to the company’s Instant Ink service.

Lastly, we all know that a device isn’t truly smart unless we can talk to it, and HP has made sure that we are never lonely by bestowing the printer with voice functionality. Currently compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, you can inform your virtual assistant that you need a specific type of form printed, and it will automatically communicate with your HP Tango.

Buyers looking to get their hands on the new HP printer can begin ordering now; however, the version that includes the linen cover, the Tango X, will be available next month. Owners can pick from either Indio linen or charcoal linen to start, with corck currant coming later this year. Those purchasing the regular Tango have the ability to add on a linen cover after their purchase for an additional cost.