HP just slashed the price of this gaming laptop to $650

HP is continuing its run of great laptop deals with $250 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. Normally priced at $900, it now costs $650 so there’s a sizeable saving to be enjoyed here. Part of HP’s Presidents Day sales, this is one of a growing number of gaming laptop deals that aren’t going to last. If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, read on while we take you through what you need to know about the HP Victus, then hit the buy button fast.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, HP knows what it’s doing. This HP Victus gaming laptop offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d have preferred to see more storage space but at this price, it makes sense. You’ll still be able to install a few games at once and just need to keep an eye on large games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Again, it’s aging technology but it’s still more than capable of handling games if you don’t mind tweaking the detail level. Crucially, at this price, it’s a perfectly understandable compromise to make.

The screen pairs well with the 15.6-inch full HD display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 9ms. 250 nits of brightness could be better but again, it’s the kind of price range where you shouldn’t be expecting the best gaming laptops possible.

Instead, you’re getting a good balance of features. The HP Victus takes up a smaller footprint than you would expect for a gaming laptop while offering up to six hours of battery life. It also has an updated thermal design so overheating won’t be an issue here, plus it has a keyboard made with gaming in mind. The Omen gaming Hub gives you some control over the hardware, while there’s an HP 720p Wide Vision HD camera for taking video calls. This is a solid all-rounder at this price.

Normally priced at $900, the HP Victus is down to $650 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. A reminder you can buy a budget gaming laptop for less than you’d think, it’s ideal for occasional gaming or anyone on a tight budget. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

