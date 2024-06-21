 Skip to main content
This HP Victus gaming PC is over $500 off for a limited time

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC in white.
Gaming PC deals can be pretty exciting, especially if you’re not upgrading out of necessity. After all, overclocking can really push your machine to its limits, which could spell disaster for desktops that are less equipped for heavy-duty gameplay. This is why we’re always looking for great desktop computer deals, and we found one we thing most folks are going to love: 

For a limited time, the HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop is on sale at HP. Normally, this powerful gaming PC costs $1,400, but you’ll be able to grab it for $830 (a $570 discount) while this deal lasts. 

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming PC

PC gaming requires a lot of power and precision to get the absolute best performance. And whether you’re playing online or enjoying a single-player campaign, the HP Victus has you covered. It all starts with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Both core peripherals deliver fast processing power, arresting graphics, and solid motion clarity. The Victus is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

As far as connections go, you’ll need enough ports to connect a monitor (check out our monitor deals) and some kind of audio device. Fortunately, the Victus is packed with inputs, including HDMI 2.1, several USB-C and USB-A, and a couple of audio hookups. 

Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that this HP computer comes with a keyboard and mouse too! It’s the HP 310 White Wired Keyboard and mouse combo to be exact. This setup should be sufficient for most players, but might want to upgrade to something optimized for gaming.

Some other great Victus features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, an environmentally-friendly case and components, and access to HP QuickDrop, which allows you to wirelessly transfer photos, videos, and docs from the Victus to your go-to mobile devices. 

We’re not sure how long this sale will last, so if you’ve been sitting on the purchase of a new gaming tower, now is the time to act. Save $570 and take home the amazing HP Victus for $830. 

